“You lit brudda”: Michigan State fans celebrate as Miami transfer guard Divine Ugochukwu commits to the Spartans

Divine Ugochukwu transferred to Michigan State on Sunday, he told On3. The guard will play under Spartans coach Tom Izzo next season after having played his freshman season at Miami.

Fans on social media reacted to Ugochukwu's transfer, with many hyping the young talent.

"You lit brudda," one wrote.

"Put on for the city🌟" another added.

"Welcome to the squad," a third commented.

Several others also celebrated Ugochukwu's transfer to MSU.

"Make some noise 🔥" a fan wrote.

Spartan dawggg ❤️✅" another wrote.

"Gonna kill it brother!!!🔥 go be great," a user commented.

Image via michiganstatebasketball Instagram

The Spartans are likely to use Ugochukwu as a backup point guard. He is the third player to arrive at MSU via the transfer portal this season, following Florida Atlantic forward Kaleb Glenn and Samford guard Trey Fort.

Ugochukwu is likely to serve as the backup to Jeremy Fears Jr. next season. The Spartans were looking for a quality point guard since Jase Richardson declared for the NBA draft and Tre Holloman transferred to NC State.

Last season, the Spartans won the Big Ten regular season title. They earned a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament and made it to the Elite Eight, where they lost to top-seed Auburn.

Per reports, Texas Tech and USC were also interested in Ugochukwu's services after he entered the transfer portal. However, the player opted to join Izzo's Michigan State.

How did Divine Ugochukwu fare in his freshman season at Miami?

Former Miami Divine Ugochukwu - Source: Getty

In his lone season at Miami, Divine Ugochukwu averaged 5.3 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game. He made 48.1% of his field goals, 17.6% of his 3-pointers and 63% of his free throws.

Ugochukwu also recorded 1.0 steals and 0.1 blocks per game across 28 appearances for Miami. The Hurricanes eventually finished the season with an underwhelming 7-24 record, failing to qualify for the conference tournament.

It will be interesting to see how Ugochukwu develops under Izzo at Michigan State next season.

