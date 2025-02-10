“You’ll perform at the superbowl one day”: College hoops fans hype Flau’jae Johnson’s fashionable outfit for Eagles vs Chiefs

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson was in New Orleans on Sunday for the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. She posted a series of Instagram photos, showing her looking stylish in a brown long-sleeved crop top over a pair of vintage print ripped denim jeans and accessorized with a silver chain and yellow-tinted glasses.

The post also showed a snap of herself with her boyfriend, LSU football star Chris Hilton Jr.

"Suite Life💛," she captioned the photos.

College hoops fans loved her look and showed her love in the comments section.

"You'll perform at the superbowl one day," a fan wrote.

"I love your outfit Flaujae ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," another fan wrote.

"We love you FLAU; thank you Queen & btw you look amazing 😍😍😍😍," a fan commented.

"Hi flauje you look awesome 🔥👏👏," another fan commented.

Fans react to Flau'jae Johnson's Super Bowl outfit on IG. Image via @flaujae

Other fans wondered how the LSU junior guard got to the game so fast since she was at the Lady Tigers' 82-77 win over the Tennessee Volunteers on the same day. The game, which began at 4 p.m., ended not before the Super Bowl kicked off at 6:30 p.m. LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center is approximately 80 miles away from the Superdome in New Orleans.

"Damn you had got there fast susta😂 I was just at your game," a fan commented.

"Beat Tennessee and hit the Super Bowl 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," another fan commented.

"I watched you play today 😂👏," a fan wrote.

Fans react to Flau'jae Johnson at the Super Bowl game on Sunday. IG image via @flaujae

Flau'Jae Johnson's LSU makes history in win over Tennessee

The then-No. 6 LSU women's basketball made history with its 82-77 win over then-No. 19 Tennessee on Sunday. The Tigers beat the Lady Vols twice in a season for the first time in program history.

Flau'jae Johnson encountered foul trouble and had to go to the bench alongside Aneesah Morrow early in the third quarter. However, the junior guard finished with 12 points and two rebounds. Morrow recorded her 23rd double-double this season with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

In addition, LSU's bench played a big role in the win, with Mjracle Sheppard scoring eight points and five rebounds, while freshman Jada Richard scored five points in five minutes.

“That might have been where the game was won,” LSU coach Mulkey said, referring to the bench play, “because when you take two of your three main players and they are sitting over there on the bench, you wonder how your bench and your players that you have on the floor are going to respond and I thought they handled themselves beautifully.”

Fifth-ranked LSU (25-1, 10-1 Southeastern Conference) is tied for first place in the SEC alongside third-ranked Texas (24-2, 10-1) and fourth-ranked South Carolina (22-2, 10-1). The Tigers will return to court to visit Texas on Sunday.

