“You need to test LeBron’s love for his son”: NBA analysts want to witness if Bronny James’ father would sign with a “bad team” 

Immediately after Bronny James announced his decision to enter the 2024 NBA draft, speculations arose that he would either join LeBron James and the LA Lakers or that his father would sign with the team that drafts him. The veteran can avail his player option this summer and could opt out.

In January 2023, when Bronny was still in high school, LeBron said in an interview with ESPN:

"I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny."

Commenting on the situation during "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz", NBA analyst Billy Gil said (Starting at 6:00 in the video below):

"You need to test LeBron's love for his son right here. If you're one of these bad teams, that's never going to get LeBron, you test his love for his son and you test all this b**ls***t that he's been saying, 'Oh my dream is to play with my son.' Really? You want to play in Detroit?"

LeBron James, however, has adjusted his stance to say that while it may be his wish to play alongside his son, Bronny is his own person and can make decisions in whatever way he pleases.

Bronny James explains that he wishes to make a name for himself

During the NBA draft combine, Bronny James participated in a media circuit where he was asked if he shared the same dream as his father. The young guard cleared the air, saying:

"I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad. That's not my mindset at all. Everything that follows my dad, people just try to link me with that and all the greatness that he's achieved. I haven't done anything yet, so I feel like there needs to be that divide between Bronny and LeBron." (Via USA Today)

He further added:

"My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself and, of course, get to the NBA. I never thought about playing with my dad. But of course, he’s brought it up a couple times.” (Via BBC)

Bronny James is a predicted No. 54 pick, per the ESPN mock draft. He has agreed to participate in workouts with two teams in the pre-draft process: the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers. Many assume that this could hint at his potential team. However, an NBA Insider revealed on Friday that the Philadelphia 76ers have also joined the race to draft Bronny.

