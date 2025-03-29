"You could never be Duke" "Blew it": Fans troll $150M worth Michigan superfan Dave Portnoy as rival Michigan State punches Elite Eight ticket

Michigan superfan Dave Portnoy aimed a cheeky dig at Michigan State after the No. 2-seeded Spartans beat No. 6 seed Ole Miss 73-70 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. However, Portnoy, who is worth $150 million as per CelebrityNetWorth, was trolled after No. 5 seed Michigan lost 78-65 to top seed Auburn later in the day.

"Congrats to Little Brother!!! Big 10 pride! See you kids in the next round!" Portnoy tweeted.

Some slammed Portnoy's Michigan for being overreactionary.

"You blew it," one wrote.

"Good morning Little Sister," another added.

"Greed 3 greed 3 greed 3," a third commented.

Fans continued to aim shots at Portnoy for jumping the gun on Michigan.

"You could never be Duke," one tweeted.

"Congrats on ducking MSU!" a user wrote.

"Your season is over," another fan commented.

Portnoy's Michigan was outdone by a superb Auburn performance on Friday.

The Tigers' offense was led by Johnni Broome, who recorded 22 points and 16 rebounds. His teammates, Denver Jones and Tahaad Pettiford, contributed 20 points each.

For Michigan, Daniel Wolf recorded 20 points. However, he didn't get much support from his teammates apart from Vladislav Goldin and Nimari Burnett, who scored 10 points each.

After Michigan's defeat, Portnoy tweeted that he was proud of the team's effort.

"I am proud of Michigan. They got beat by a better team but they played their guts out. Proud to be a Michigan Man," Portnoy tweeted.

Portnoy has often voiced his support for Michigan, whether the team is playing basketball or football. He even places bets on the Wolverines but won't be able to do so for the rest of March Madness.

Tom Izzo's Michigan State will face Auburn in Elite Eight of NCAA Tournament

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Tom Izzo's Michigan State (30-6) will square off against Bruce Pearl's Auburn (31-5) in the Elite Eight of this year's NCAA Tournament. The game will tip off at 5:05 p.m. ET on Sunday from State Farm Arena.

The Michigan State vs. Auburn clash will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also livestream the March Madness contest on FuboTV or Paramount+.

