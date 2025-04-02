  • home icon
"You never know when it's your last time": $12 Million worth Dawn Staley gets candid before Texas showdown in Final Four

By Geoff
Modified Apr 02, 2025 03:50 GMT
$12-Million rich Dawn Staley gets candid before Texas showdown in Final Four (Image Source: IMAGN)
$12-Million worth Dawn Staley gets candid before Texas showdown in Final Four (Image Source: IMAGN)

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley shared her take on how she will treat the upcoming Final Four encounter against fellow SEC team Texas. Staley and her team have arrived in Tampa for the Gamecocks' Final Four clash against the Longhorns on Friday night.

Upon arrival, Emmy Award-winning anchor for WIS News 10 Judi Gatson asked the three-time champion coach about the team's outlook going into the much-anticipated clash with their conference rivals.

Staley, whose net worth is pegged at $12 million (per Celebrity NetWorth), emphasized that this is a business trip for the team, but at the same time, they'll enjoy the ride because of the hard journey they took to make the Final Four this season.

"Our players are ready. They're focused. Obviously they've been here before," Staley said. "They understand that this is a business trip but you want to enjoy this journey. You never know when it's your last time coming to a Final Four."
"So while we're here, we're going to enjoy it, but at the same time, it's a business trip for us," she added.
South Carolina and Texas met three times this season and won twice, including the SEC Tournament final, where the Gamecocks won 64-45. Dawn Staley's team is 4.5-point favorite to win over Vic Schaefer's crew, who defeated TCU 58-47 to make the Final Four.

Dawn Staley helps the practice squad get an NIL deal

Dawn Staley is supporting her practice squad by helping them earn money and perks through the NIL. She played a key role in helping the Highlighters improve their NIL deal with the active recovery footwear brand OOFOS for the NCAA Tournament.

The three-time champion coach, who is also a brand ambassador for OOFOS, has been grateful to the practice squad, known as the Highlighters, for helping the team during practices and as a 'thank-you' gift, she brought the group for the whole tournament.

They received special treatment, including a luxury bus to travel along with the team to Birmingham for the regionals. During the Elite Eight, they stood out by wearing neon t-shirts and footwear.

“Being there in person made all the difference. We weren’t just supporting from afar. We were at practice, helping scout, and bringing energy during the game," said Highlighter player Benjamin White.

The deal covers the provision of a full recovery toolkit, including a custom Highlighter and additional OOFOS footwear throughout the year. They'll also be included on the brand's digital and social marketing channels.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Neha
