"You never know": Raven Johnson drops hint on potential future plans ahead of March Madness

Red-shirt junior Raven Johnson and her South Carolina teammates watched the Selection Sunday proceedings together at the Colonial Life Arena. After the announcement, fans chanted 'one more year' to Johnson.

Ad

The guard was asked about it in an interview posted on X by sports anchor Noah Chast on Thursday.

"Honestly, I got a little shy when they saying that," Johnson said. "I was like, Oh my gosh! But it means a lot from hearing that they want me to come back one more year. And, you know, they're actually making me think, like ... yeah, you never know. I might just come back one more year."

Ad

Trending

When Chast asked again if she was thinking about it, Johnson confirmed the possibility of her return.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Johnson is playing her third season with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The guard red-shirted her freshman season after sustaining a leg injury in her second game.

When the Gamecocks won the championship in 2022, Johnson was watching on the sidelines. However, she played a crucial role in South Carolina's undefeated run to the 2024 NCAA championship.

This year, South Carolina will attempt to defend its title win starting on Friday when it takes on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks earned the No. 1 seed and will host the first two rounds at the Colonial Life Arena.

Ad

Dawn Staley comments on Raven Johnson's return to South Carolina

Sunday was not the first time South Carolina fans chanted 'one more year' to Raven Johnson. During her Senior Night on Mar. 2, fans asked the guard to extend her time with the Gamecocks.

In the postgame presser, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was asked about this and she said:

"Classy touch by the FAMS (nickname for South Carolina's fan). For me, it's a personal choice, so I'm not going to push her either way. I'm just going to let her and her family decide what they want to do. Obviously, Raven makes us a better basketball team. Raven is a winner. She comes back, it increases our chances of winning a lot more basketball games.

Ad

"If she doesn't, I'm sure the WNBA will welcome her, probably not as well as we would if she came back, but Raven is going to be a pro whether it's coming out this year or next year. We're going to let her and her family decide on when she wants to go."

Raven Johnson plays a crucial role in leading South Carolina's defense. She is averaging 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here