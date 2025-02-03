“You probably threw up on this drill”: When $12 million worth Dawn Staley roasted A’ja Wilson while recalling South Carolina practice sessions

After poking fun at A’ja Wilson's sleeping schedule, Dawn Staley teased her endurance during a short Instagram Live held on Sep. 16, 2021. The coach caught Wilson off guard by inviting her to join the live stream from the Gamecocks practice facility, where the South Carolina players were in the middle of their preseason practice.

After some light-hearted teasing, Staley went through some of the drills the players were doing on the court. She poked fun at Wilson, suggesting that she might have puked during one specific drill.

"Remember this drill?" she said. "The change drill, transition. You're not looking to score, you need to change, call out change and put it down. The other team gets it and pushes it in transition. Yeah, you really tired, you probably threw up in this drill." (0:48).

"Ah, no," Wilson said. "I started five always with the score, so, we didn't have that problem."

A’ja Wilson helped Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks lift their first NCAA championship in 2017, leading the team with averages of 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game on 58.8% shooting.

The Las Vegas Aces center is now a three-time MVP, two-time defensive player of the year, three-time blocks leader, two-time WNBA champion and has four gold medals with Team USA, making her the most successful payer Staley has ever coached.

Dawn Staley believes A’ja Wilson still makes South Carolina a top WBB destination

The Gamecocks retired A’ja Wilson's #22 jersey on Sunday, solidifying her legacy and impact on the program.

Beyond the 2017 NCAA championship, Wilson spearheaded numerous firsts for the women's team. She was South Carolina's first four-time All-American, leading them to their first Final Four in 2015, first SEC tournament title and more.

Even though Wilson is seven years removed from the school, Dawn Staley believes her impact still helps USC remain one of the top programs in the nation.

"What she means to our program is legendary," she said. "You think of legendary as what they do on the court, but the magic of A'ja is all the other stuff ... Because of A'ja, we continue to get the top talent. And our fans, they create an experience that if you don't come here, you feel like you're missing out."

Dawn Staley's latest roster is currently on a 21-1 (9-0 SEC) run and will play the Georgia Lady Bulldogs on Thursday.

