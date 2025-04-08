"You're an amazing role model": Paige Bueckers' brother cracks jokes & sends a heartfelt congratulation on UConn's national title 

After Paige Bueckers won her first NCAA championship on Sunday, her stepbrother posted a hilarious congratulatory post. Randy, Bueckers' step-brother from stepmother Moe Roberts' previous relationship, posted a set of pictures across his Instagram and other socials.

It comprised a brief write-up for Bueckers, a picture from the guard's high school days and a few childhood photos of the siblings. To make things even funnier, Bueckers' brother even added his 1v1 score against the UConn player before middle school.

"Congratulations to the BEST women’s basketball player I have ever seen," he wrote. "To this day, it still hurts me to say our overall 1-on-1 record in 5th and 6th grade was 50-4 😂😂😂. From going to the park and Lifetime every day to biking to 43 Hoops together for training, you are one of the main reasons I fell in love with basketball.

"You’re an amazing role model and a great sister. I appreciate everything you do and am so proud of what you’ve overcome. Today’s all about you, family. I love you ❤️ @paigebueckers"

When UConn got ousted by Iowa in the 2024 NCAA tournament, Paige Bueckers was expected to be the top pick in the WNBA draft. She could have gone ahead with the big league, where she could have been one of the most followed players.

However, the guard postponed it to return to Connecticut and make a final title push. Bueckers had been one of the most decorated players in college basketball but didn't have the national trophy in her wardrobe until Sunday.

Former POTUS Barack Obama also congratulated Paige Bueckers and Co.

From NBA superstars to celebrities, many posted about UConn's 12th NCAA championship. After all, it makes the women's basketball team the most successful program ever, leaving UCLA's men's basketball behind.

With that, former POTUS Barack Obama also joined in:

"Congratulations to Coach Auriemma, Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd and all the Huskies for winning the NCAA Championship!" he wrote.

Paige Bueckers also earned congratulations from MLB, Unrivaled Basketball, Pro-Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III and more.

Bueckers has exhausted her college eligibility and will enter the WNBA draft. She is expected to have her name called first at the 2025 WNBA draft that will take place at the Shed in New York City on Monday.

