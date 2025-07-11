“You’re not going to bounce it 50 times”: Arkansas HC John Calipari lays down expectations for Meleek Thomas ahead of freshman season

Meleek Thomas will be playing for head coach John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks next season. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard, who ranks No. 11 nationally, according to On3's Industry Rankings, finished his high school career at the Overtime Elite Academy.

During a press conference, Calipari was asked by the interviewer about his upside and which player he reminds him of. The video was posted on YouTube by HawgSports on Thursday.

"He's a basket getter, but he is used to having the ball and then getting a basket, where we're going to create opportunities for him to run downhill to shoot floaters, come off a screen, pull up in transition, and shoot.

"You're not going to bounce it 50 times. And if you do, he likes to bounce, bounce going this way, step through, do this, and he'll throw one like that." (Timestamp: 33:08 onwards)

He continued, talking about shooting:

"It better go in. Now. Go ahead. You can do it, but if it doesn't go in, you're coming out. You're not playing that way. Here's what I try to tell the kids. It's not what you want to show. It's what they want to see. And you're way off. They don't want to see that." (33:28 onwards)

He also called Meleek Thomas a "bucket getter."

"But he is a bucket getter. And I'll tell you what else he is. He's a gym rat and he lives in the gym. So, he's going to be fine. I just got to kind of point him in the right direction and let him go figure it out. (34:20 onwards)

Thomas, who is ranked second in the shooting guard position and Georgia, received plenty of offers, including from the Pittsburgh Panthers, UConn Huskies, Auburn Tigers and Kansas State Wildcats.

However, he signed for Arkansas on Nov. 11 after his official visit on Oct. 4 last year.

A look at Arkansas' recruits ft. Meleek Thomas

The Arkansas Razorbacks were knocked out in the Sweet 16 after a tight 85-83 loss against the Texas Tech Aggies. However, they have now received commitments from seven players, including Meleek Thomas.

Apart from the OTE player, Calipari signed Darius Acuff from IMG Academy and Isaiah Sealy from Sprindale High School. He also received commitments from West Oaks Academy's Paulo Semedo and an unranked power forward, Karim Rtail.

They also acquired Malique Ewin from the Florida State Seminoles and Nick Pringle from the South Carolina Gamecocks in the transfer portal.

