"You’re making this loss much easier to handle": Fans react as Bree Hall & South Carolina hoopers tensely watch men's national championship game

South Carolina women's basketball star Bree Hall has given fans reason to laugh after a disappointing national championship loss to UConn on Sunday. Hall posted a TikTok video of herself and two of her Gamecocks teammates watching the Florida men's basketball team lifting the national championship trophy on Monday.

Ad

While Hall appeared calm, her teammates appeared to still be upset.

"Us watching the men's national championship," she captioned the video.

Ad

Trending

In the comments section, fans shared their reactions to the post. Some commended her for taking the national championship loss in good faith while others complained that they were yet to heal.

"Yoooo Breezy chill. I'm still healing," a fan wrote.

"All greatness had suffered a lost before..Next season gone be REVENGE2TOUR," another fan wrote.

"You're making this loss much easier to handle. Thanks Breezy," a fan commented.

Ad

College hoops fans react to Bree Hall's TikTok post. Image via @breezyhall_

Here are comments of those who complained about not being able to get over South Carolina's loss to UConn on Sunday's national championship game.

Ad

"Nooooo bre bre too soon I'm crying still," a fan wrote.

"Bree please," another fan wrote.

"Yall so unseriousss," a fan commented.

"Bree abeggg it's too earlyyyy," another fan commented.

College hoops fans react to Bree Hall's TikTok post. Image via @breezyhall_

Bree Hall reflects on South Carolina's national championship loss vs. UConn

Bree Hall's quest to end her collegiate basketball career with another NCAA title fell short after South Carolina lost to UConn on Sunday. The Gamecocks were beaten 82-59 by Paige Bueckers' Huskies in Tampa, Florida.

Ad

For Hall, who played her final season with Dawn Staley's team, the loss was upsetting, but she remained appreciative of what she has been able to achieve with the South Carolina women's basketball program.

"A little bit of both," Hall said per the Greenville (S.C.) News. "(UConn) did their thing, gotta give them their credit. But to sit here and be so upset about something like this when I've had such an incredible four years, made history at the program, it's just no reason to be super, super duper upset.

Ad

"Of course, it hurts. Of course, I'm competitive. Of course, I want to win. That's a no-brainer. But I can't express how appreciative I am of this program."

Hall, Sania Feagin and Raven Johnson have advanced to the Final Four in the last four years with South Carolina, and they have also won the SEC Tournament in three of their four seasons. They are also the winningest class over a four-year period, with a 144-7 record and .954 winning percentage, which are some of the best marks in the program's history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here