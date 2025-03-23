"You're the weakest Sanders": When Shilo Sanders roasted his sister Shelomi Sanders before a basketball challenge

Shilo and Shelomi Sanders are just like most siblings, bickering and roasting each other. Fans got to see a glimpse of this side of their relationship when Shilo Sanders posted a video on his YouTube channel in April 2023, where the siblings challenged each other at basketball.

At the time the video was shot, Shelomi Sanders was still playing for the Colorado Buffaloes. Shilo, alongside his brother Shedeur Sanders, was playing in the football team coached by their father, Deion Sanders.

The Sanders siblings' bickering starts with Shilo trash-talking Shelomi's basketball skills. At one point, he said:

"You've never beat me and you're weak. You're so weak, you're the weakest Sanders."

A shocked Shelomi proved him wrong later in the video, as she ended up leading the challenge 8-3, and then made a couple of more shots to seal the deal. Shilo Sanders then tried to find an excuse for his defeat, saying:

"You see how crooked this rim is? So of course, someone with a crooked shot would do well on a rim this crooked."

Shelomi Sanders wraps up junior season with Alabama A&M Bulldogs

After one year at Jackson State and another at Colorado, Shelomi Sanders transferred to Alabama A&M. Her father, Coach Prime, was not a fan of the move to Alabama at the time and called it a "stupid" decision.

However, the change has proved beneficial for the guard, as she saw more time on court than in her previous years. When Shelomi came to the Bulldogs, she had played seven games in total. In the 2024-25 season, Sanders suited up for 26 games, playing an average of 3.9 minutes.

Alabama A&M finished the season with a 21-11 overall record and went 14-4 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs were second in the SWAC standings but did not get a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Shelomi Sanders and her team played in the National Invitational Tournament though. The first-round clash was on Saturday against the Chattanooga Mocs and they lost 53-49.

Sanders did not play in the game. She has averaged 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists as a red-shirt junior. While Shelomi Sanders and Coach Prime were at odds earlier in the season, they have since patched things up and he was even present for one of her games in January.

