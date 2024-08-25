"You are seriously the best," "Love you two": Former Iowa stars Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin react to Gabbie Marshall and BF's latest photo dump 

The former Iowa Hawkeyes stars, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and Caitlin Clark were close friends of each other. Their trio was famous and one of the most beloved among Hawkeyes fans.

After their final seasons, the three hoopers moved on to achieve greater things. Martin and Clark entered the WNBA, while Gabbie decided to pursue a master's at the University of North Carolina.

As a master's student, Marshall has been enjoying her time with her longtime boyfriend, Spencer Touro. The two often share images and videos of their beachy vacations with each other.

On Sunday, Marshall uploaded a series of pictures where she gave a major personal life update to her fans. The caption of the post was:

"A little photo dump from the last month enjoying our new home: - Nights out on the town 🌆 - Fam pic in front of our new place 🏡 - Pre date night w/ Spence 🩵 - Saturday morning trail runs tradition 🏃🏽‍♀️ - LOTS of golfing ⛳️ - Playing pickleball with friends and pool time 😎"

Gabbie Marshall's former teammates – Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi – commented on the post, describing how much they miss her and her boyfriend.

Jada Gyamfi wrote, "I miss you guys so much."

Caitlin Clark commented, "Miss you!!! Love you two 💓💓"

Kate Martin said, "You are seriously the best. I miss you. Love you & Spence."

Image Credit: @gabbie.marshall/Instagram

Kate Martin shares an 'amazing' relationship with Marshall and her BF Spencer Touro

When Martin appeared on former teammate Jada Gyamfi's podcast called Fresh Tawk with Jada Gyamfi, she described the strong friendship she shared with Gabbie. The Las Vegas Aces rookie said:

"I wonder when they're going to get engaged and married ... Those are two of the best people of all time. They're amazing," Martin said. [56:57]

"I love Spencer. I keep sending Spencer these TikToks of dad and daughter doing CrossFit together and like, I'm like, 'Dude, this is literally going to be Spencer and his daughter'. So I did wonder why wouldn't you name, if you named your daughter after you, why would it not be junior, so it's only for boys," Kate Martin said.

Gabbie Marshall has been dating Spencer Touro since she was a senior at Iowa. Touro is a personal fitness trainer at West Branch, Iowa, and was often seen cheering for his girlfriend on game day.

