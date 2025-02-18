“You skin tone does not dictate your identity”: Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia pens a heartfelt post on LSU star’s impressive career

Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, hyped up the LSU star and rapper for the impressive achievements in her career. Brooks posted photos of Johnson on Instagram on Monday, praising her daughter for defying expectations and going after her dreams.

"our skin tone does not dictate your identity or worth," Brooks wrote. "This misguided notion originated from the slave era, where darker skin was unfairly associated with lesser beauty and value. But we live in a new era now. It's essential we instill self-love and confidence in our children, affirming their beauty, intelligence, and capabilities daily."

Brooks also urged parents to shield themselves from societal pressures that may manipulate their self-perception. She wants them to empower their children to defy negative stereotypes and forge their paths by embracing their unique beauty and strengths.

Brooks praised Johnson for her unwavering strength and conviction to stand firm in her beliefs. She also shared Johnson's post which highlighted some of the challenges she faced and inspired others to shatter expectations.

Johnson dropped her R&B album "Flau & B" on Valentine's Day, which is already making waves on online streaming platforms like Apple Music. On the court, she is the leading scorer for No. 7-ranked LSU this season, averaging 19.5 points on 47.7% shooting, along with 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

"My mom believed in me": Flau'jae Johnson reveals how mom, Kia Brooks, inspired her ambitions

Flau'jae Johnson is a success story on and off the court. Johnson has established herself as a key player for LSU, helping the Lady Tigers to an impressive 25-2 overall record, including 10-2 in Southeastern Conference play.

Off the court, Johnson is a rising star as a rapper and has released some successful songs. She has also collaborated with superstar artists such as Lil Wayne and Pusha-T and has won a BET award.

However, the junior guard admitted that her career achievements were inspired by her mother, Kia Brooks, who believed in her. In an interview with VSG Entertainment, which was posted on Instagram on Dec. 26, Johnson discussed how her mom inspired her to reach for her dreams.

"My mom believed in this whole thing before I believed in it," Johnson said. "She believed in me before I believed in myself. I was talking with my mom and was like the strongest woman I know. And I was able to believe that because I just look at my mom like a goddess, like I don't know, I worship the ground she walks on. I think she's amazing, honestly because she's all that I had and knew."

Johnson also revealed that her mom quit her job when she was four months pregnant to go be with her on the "Rap Game" show, not knowing how it was going to end. She added that her mom's strong belief in her made her believe she could do anything.

