“You skipped study hall for this” - College hoops world roasts $1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese as LSU star shares exciting photoshoot

Angel Reese posted a video of her photoshoot with Women's Health Magazine on her X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday. She was seen wearing a series of white outfits and a white basketball ball as a prop.

The "Bayou Barbie" shared the video with her fans and wrote in the caption:

"They’re not mad at you. They’re mad it’s YOU.💋"

The video is probably part of one of her many Name, Image and Likeness agreements. She's the top women's basketball player in terms of NIL revenue, with On3 valuing her at $1.7 million. She ranks seventh among all student-athletes in the NIL revenue rankings.

Some weren't fans of the basketball superstar neglecting her responsibilities as a student.

“You skipped study hall for this,” a user posted.

Some were ready to declare Angel Reese the best player in college basketball.

One fan asked for others to stop hating on the LSU Lady Tigers star:

Angel Reese gets on the cover of Women's Health Magazine

The video in question was part of the photoshoot for Reese as she was featured on the cover of Women's Health Magazine. When she initially posted the pictures, she added the following commentary to her Instagram post:

"4th magazine COVER at 21??!! WOW I'm so BLESSED! Thank you @womenshealthmag for this AMAZING shoot & allowing me to share my story! MORE TO COME!!"

Surely, the future only has more success in store for the LSU superstar, as she is not just a famous media personality but one of the engines behind the incredible performances of the Baton Rogue school.

Angel Reese gets "Bayou Barbie" trademark rejected

Reese had the "Bayou Barbie" moniker first rejected as a trademark by the authorities in November 2023. The United States Patent and Trademark Office ruled that the trademark would create confusion with Mattel's iconic doll product.

Recently, the lawyers for the LSU star revealed they wouldn't be appealing the decision, with the reasoning being the following, according to Darren Heitner (Angel Reese's attorney):

“We discussed internally and determined that it was in Angel’s best interest to not unnecessarily instigate Mattel, while initially it seemed worthy to obtain the registration, Angel has pivoted away from selling Bayou Barbie merchandise. As such, the appropriate business decision was made to simply let the application abandon.”

Don't expect to see Bayou Barbie-inspired products anytime soon.