"You suck at being on television": College hoops world roasts ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky over UConn women's basketball take

Dan Orlovsky, one of ESPN's college football analysts, made a comment on "First Take" on Thursday that showed his lack of knowledge of women's college basketball.

After Orlovsky went to the No. 10 UConn Huskies' 67-46 win over Villanova on Wednesday, he said:

“That was the first women's basketball game I've ever been to. They can flat-out play. I was shocked how physical they were. ... Paige Bueckers had 30 (points) last night.”

Expand Tweet

It appears that Orlovsky was surprised and shocked about not only the nature of women's basketball but also the success of the UConn program, which has dominated the sport. Orlovsky played for UConn, one of the worst college football programs in history, from 2001-04. The women's team won three national titles and went to the Final Four in the four seasons when Orlovsky was a student and Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi starred.

Here's how the college basketball fans reacted to what Orlovsky said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The general takeaway is that fans are in disbelief at what Orlovsky said.

The fans could not believe that not only was he surprised about women's basketball being “physical,” but that he was possibly surprised that the UConn program is strong.

While his comments could be forgiven considering Orlovsky is a college football analyst, the fact that he was involved in the athletic department of a school that has dominated in basketball, especially women's, is a shocker.

How good has the UConn Huskies women's basketball team been?

How good is the UConn women's college basketball team?

The Huskies are the most successful team in the history of women's college basketball.

They have won 11 national titles and have made the NCAA Tournament every year since 1989, normally making at least the Elite Eight stage, and being an almost constant presence in the Final Four (22 appearances since 1991).

Their coach, Geno Auriemma, has led the program since 1985 and has led the Huskies to all of their national titles.

During the years Orlovsky was at Connecticut, the team had an undefeated season in 2001-2002.

Since then, the team has been seen as one of the best in women's college basketball, gaining a lot of media coverage from the likes of ESPN, Orlovsky's employer.

This season, the Huskies (25-5) have already won the Big East regular-season title with an unbeaten 17-0 record and are one of the contenders to win the NCAA Tournament.

All of these facts only emphasize that Orlovsky's surprise that the Huskies are a good team shows that he may not know a lot about women's basketball or his alma mater.