"You can't tell me there's not a space for Zach Edey": Colin Cowherd reflects on Purdue star's future in NBA 

Zach Edey has caught the basketball world by storm after leading the Purdue Boilermakers to a 33-4 record and their first appearance in the NCAA tournament's Final Four. Because of his success, the Purdue big man's name is getting caught in a lot of NBA mock drafts and draft projections online.

American media personality, Colin Cowherd, commented on Edey's translation from the college game to the pro league on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast." He spoke positively about the National Player of the Year's chances.

Despite dominating his competition this season and being two wins away from winning a national championship with the Boilermakers, Edey is projected by ESPN to be drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans at the No. 14 pick. Cowherd couldn't fathom the current projections of Zach Edey in the 2024 NBA draft:

"Isn't he worth 13 to 14 minutes a night somewhere?" (12 minute mark)

The Fox Sports broadcaster mentioned how Edey dominated Gonzaga, a team that could compete against the blue-bloods of men's college basketball at the NCAA Division 1 level.

"I've seen Gonzaga go toe-to-toe with everybody in college basketball for the last 15 years... Villanova, (North) Carolina, Duke, Kansas. I've seen them blowout teams. Zach Edey eats them alive. They have no answer for him."

Edey's unique combination of touch around the basket and his 7-foot-4 frame should be of use to NBA teams according to Cowherd:

"7-foot-4 with a really nice touch, you can't tell me there is no space for him somewhere in this freakin' league."

Zach Edey's stats in the NCAA Tournament

The 2023 National Player of the Year has dominated the NCAA tournament this year, leading the Purdue Boilermakers to their first Final Four in school history.

Ahead of their Final Four matchup against NC State, Edey has been averaging 30 points, 16.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game, shooting at 65.6% from the field, and attempting 13.5 free throws per game knocking them down at 66.7% accuracy.

Zach Edey's Stats in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Round Opponent Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Field Goals Free Throws First Round Grambling 30 21 2 0 3 11/17 (64.7%) 8/14 (57.1%) Second Round Utah State 23 14 3 2 3 8/11 (72.7%) 7/8 (87.5%) Sweet Sixteen Gonzaga 27 14 1 0 0 10/15 (66.7%) 7/10 (70%) Elite Eight Tennessee 40 16 1 1 1 13/21 (61.9%) 14/22 (63.6%) Average Stats 30.0 16.3 1.8 0.8 1.8 10.5/16 (65.6%) 9/13.5 (66.7%)

