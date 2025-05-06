“You are such a UConn homer b*tch”: Analyst calls out NCAA reporter’s banter after putting Dan Hurley’s team over Rick Pitino’s St. John’s

ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello shared his early picks for this season's basketball top 25, and "The Field of 68" analyst Rob Dauster had some thoughts.

Borzello released the fourth version of his "Way-Too-Early Top 25" on Tuesday via X (formerly Twitter). Purdue took the top spot, followed by Dan Hurley's UConn team at No. 2 and Rick Pitino's St. John's squad at No. 3.

Dauster replied with playful banter, recalling what someone - possibly Borzello - had told him about UConn and St. John's.

"'Rob, you are such a UConn homer b*tch for saying they could be better than St. John's,'" Dauster's reply read.

A UConn fan, Rob Dauster has high hopes after an inconsistent 2024-25 season. The Huskies - back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024 - entered March Madness as a No. 8 seed but fell in the Round of 32.

Meanwhile, the Red Storm - the Big East regular season and tournament winners - were the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament but bowed out in the second round

The Field of 68 on Dan Hurley & Rick Pitino

Rob Dauster - the founder of "The Field of 68" - sat down with fellow analyst Jeff Goodman on Friday to discuss the Dan Hurley-Rick Pitino rivalry on the podcast.

"Rick Pitino and Dan Hurley do not like one another," Goodman said. "That's what's gonna make this so good, the proximity, the fact that the two fan bases now really dislike one another, and the two teams are both top five-ish teams in the country."

Goodman reflected on the two teams' success this past season. UConn and St. John's faced off twice, with the Red Storm winning both times. Goodman argued that Hurley will seek to prove himself in the Big East, particularly against Pitino's squad.

"Dan Hurley's gonna be even more motivated this year to kinda reclaim their prominence in the Big East," Goodman said. "Those games are gonna be wars. They're gonna be fun."

Between Jeff Borzello, Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman, there are several analysts who believe Dan Hurley and his Huskies can outperform Rick Pitino's Red Storm next season.

