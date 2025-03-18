"You’ve been in college 10 years": College hoops fans react to Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders' latest hairstyle on TikTok

Shelomi Sanders is playing her third year in college with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. She had spent a year at Jackson State and another at Colorado as her father, Coach Prime, served as the coach for both schools' football teams.

On Sunday, Sanders posted a video on TikTok sharing her latest hair change, as she colored it with blond highlights. The guard was singing along to Pretty Girl Rock by Keri Hilson.

"Boww," she wrote in the caption.

Fans reacted to the post, with one writing:

"You’ve been in college 10 years. …. Are you finally graduating?"

"Highlights fit u so well 😍.!" another fan said.

"This hair fits u perfectly wtf 😍." one fan said.

Fan reactions to Shelomi Sanders' latest hair change (Credits: TikTok.@shelomiiii)

With just one year at Alabama A&M, Shelomi Sanders has played in 25 games, which is more than her game time in the last two years combined (7). Playing an average of 4.0 minutes per game, she recorded 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.

In five games with the Buffaloes, Sanders played just an average of 1.8 minutes. Talking about her time in Colorado in an Instagram Live in August, she :

“I don’t want to say anything too bad," Shelomi Sanders said in an Instagram Live in August 2024. "It just wasn’t good energy. It wasn’t good vibes. There wasn’t enough being poured into me as a player and young lady. If I didn’t leave when I did, I promise you I would’ve quit.”

Shelomi Sanders raises awareness through the NIL deal

Shelomi Sanders was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 13. The guard decided to raise awareness and help other patients like her when she signed an NIL deal with Dexcom U in 2024. Its wearable continuous glucose monitoring system is linked to an app and sends regular updates on her insulin levels to her parents and coaches.

Through this, she has a community of other athletes on the same health journey as her.

"I used to be so closed off. So just being able to relate to people on that type of level and to share stories and a laugh. … everything about it, it’s just amazing," Shelomi said (via People).

"I know we teach them things, but the mentees have really taught me things at the same time. Just how they carry themselves. Like, ‘Yeah, I am a diabetic and so what? This does not stop me. This does not define me.’ That was really big for me."

Shelomi and her team didn't make it to the NCAA Tournament and will instead play in the National Invitation Tournament.

