"You would do it as well" : HOF college basketball coach Rick Pitino justifies players making career decisions based on NIL deals

Rick Pitino, the renowned coach of St. John's, has expressed disappointment with the current college basketball landscape, particularly in regards to NIL.

To shed light on his thoughts and experiences, FOX Sports published an exclusive interview series, "Pitino Chronicles," featuring Pitino throughout the college basketball season.

This series showcases the insights and perspectives of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, who also holds the record for being the sport's active winningest head coach, as he takes on his new role at St. John's.

Rick Pitino talks about the NIL's impact on the players

The HoF coach talks about NIL's impact on the current landscape of college basketball in episode four of the series. He lashed out at the impact of NIl on nurturing players, but gave the disclaimer that he is not blaming the players.

Expand Tweet

"I don't blame the kid for putting his name in the hat. He is making, say, six figures, and he can make high six figures; why not?"

Additionally, he makes the implication that anyone would have been lured if they were in the current situation of NCAA players.

"We'll all do that, of course, if we could. You guys are great at what you do, and all of a sudden, if you put your name out there in the media world, you could quadruple your pay. You could do it as well."

A harsh take on the current landscape of CBB

Rick Pitino has been in college basketball for quite a few years, and he is not satisfied with the current scenario.

"I'm not enjoying what goes on right now in college basketball."

He reminisces about the days when he nurtured players such as Peyton, Russ Smith, Donovan Mitchell, Terry Rozier and Francisco Gazniya. The main focus of college basketball was growing up and nurturing hoops skills.

"We nurtured them through to become really good. It's about growing."

He further added:

"I may be looking at three guys returning next year and bringing in ten. They all become free agents."

Pitino about his experience with Iona, where another school poached the entire league.

"There is no correctable solution unless they become employees and sign him to contracts for two or three years."