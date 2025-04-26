Young Dolph's 10 Y/O son hilariously trolls Shilo Sanders with his "last pick" setup on live NFL draft stream

Rapper Young Dolph's son Tre Tre may only be ten, but he knows how to set up the perfect trolling moment. Tre Tre was featured on Shilo Sanders' NFL draft stream on Twitch and shared a hilarious comment.

A clip from the stream, posted by Shannon Sharpe's media company, Shay Shay Media, on Friday, showed Tre Tre and Sanders standing in front of the TV while watching the NFL draft.

"With the last pick in the NFL draft, we have Shilo Sanders!," Tre Tre joked.

Sanders interrupted Tre Tre halfway through his joke set up, saying "bro." The young jokester was persistent and finished out his trolling comment, earning laughs from everyone in the room, including Sanders.

Tre Tre is the son of the late Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who passed away in 2021. Dolph was a Jackson State alum and helped convince Sanders' little brother, Shedeur, to play for the Tigers.

The Sanders family has remained close to Young Dolph's family since his death. The rapper's cousin gave NFL legend Deion Sanders Young Dolph's PRE ring, and Shedeur gave Tre Tre a custom pair of cleats. Tre Tre and his mother, Mia Jaye, have gone to Colorado football games to support Shedeur and Shilo.

What Shilo Sanders brings to the NFL draft

Brothers Shilo and Shedeur are both 2025 NFL draft prospects. Shilo, the elder of the two, has exhausted his college eligibility after stints at South Carolina, Jackson State, and Colorado.

Sanders has drawn attention since his youth due to who his father is, but he made a name for himself when he committed to South Carolina. He appeared in just four games as a freshman but was able to show off his skill set in the shortened 2020 season, during which he recorded 32 total tackles.

Sanders then transferred to play two seasons under his dad at Jackson State but was unable to make a real impact. He followed Deion to Colorado, where he really developed his talents.

In both seasons at Colorado, Sanders put up 67 total tackles. In the 2023 season, he recorded a career-high 54 solo tackles, and this season, he contributed a career-best 22 assist tackles.

Sanders stands out due to his physicality and good play recognition. He's a versatile defensive player, capable of playing cornerback and free or strong safety. Sanders wasn't invited to the NFL Combine, but maintains hope that he will be drafted, as shown by his Twitch livestream.

