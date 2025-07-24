“Young Steve Nash”: College hoops fans react as Sergio Cabrera impresses with shifty movement and scoring prowess

Cypress Ranch High School basketball player Sergio Cabrera got college hoops fans talking after ZLeeTV shared his video highlight on Monday. The video featured the 5-foot-9 center cutting down defenses and producing impressive shots, including layups at the SS2B circuit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans took to the comment section to hype Cabrera, especially for his offensive skills.&quot;Young Steve Nash 🔥 🔥,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;His change of pace is excellent. Very shifty and few wasted dribbles along with a nice shot. This kid is gonna be tough!&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Real deal - Big time Handles - great footwork - High IQ - good passer - Nice looking shot mid range or 3 pointer... Love it!! ***Behind the scenes Hard work!! *** strength and conditioning - 3 to 4 days a week... should have an excellent college and pro career. Love for the game ‼️&quot; a fan commented.College hoops fans react to IG clip of Sergio Cabrera. Image via @zleetv_sportsHere are more comments from fans on Cabrera's skills on the court.&quot;He pushes off from what I see. Let's see him get exposed on the defense. He's 5'3&quot;!! He's cooking right here but let's be honest, nobody is scared of him taking over a game,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Nice to see a young player able to use both hands and not every shot is a 3 👏,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;He getting busy out there 🔥 🔥 🔥,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Can't wait to see him on the next level,&quot; another fan wrote.College hoops fans react to IG clip of Sergio Cabrera. Image via @zleetv_sportsSergio Cabrera outstanding at SS2B circuitSpanish teen basketball sensation Sergio Cabrera has averaged 19.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals at the 2025 SS2B circuit. He has shot 55%, including 47% from the 3-point range.As a Class of 2028 guard, Cabrera is known for his impressive skills in the offense, particularly in pick and roll reads and change of pace. In addition, Cabrera plays for Aldaia in the Spanish EBA league and is already rated as one of the best point guards to watch out for in the future, by fans and basketball experts.