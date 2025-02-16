"Your fault? No sh**, watch it!": John Calipari holds Arkansas players accountable for bad form after Texas A&M defeat

The Arkansas Razorbacks, coached by John Calipari, suffered another loss in the 2024-2025 season on Saturday. They lost to the No. 8-ranked Texas A&M Aggies by a narrow eight-point margin, 69-61, on the road. This loss drops their SEC record to an abysmal 4-8, with an overall record of 15-10.

During the post-game presser, Calipari held his players accountable not only for losing the tightly contested game but also for their complacent mindset, as if they had already been written off from the national tournament.

The 65-year-old also briefly discussed a crucial inbound play that led to a turnover.

"Normally, you say you are what your record says you are. But, in this league, the way this is, you just got to get it going at the right time. I thought we did. Alabama's really good too, this team (Texas A&M) is really good too. Guess what? We had a chance at both of them but we didn't. For us to bust through, we're going to have to beat somebody," Calipari said. [4:34]

"...If we won that game, we're in the tournament. So, it's not okay to say that we'll be alright! Now, you're going to have to get somebody else. I didn't want to put that (pressure) on them because I got some guys a little bit fragile. So, I'm having to hold them accountable, but keep picking them up," he then exclaimingly continued.

"They're a little fragile but, when you're losing some games or you're not playing well, that happens. I still love coaching these guys...The out of bounds play for the three, my guy that was supposed to go, just didn't go and he came over and said, 'My fault.' Was that like a turning point in the game? Yeah, your fault, no sh*t, watch it," Calipari added.

Despite the defeat, Calipari credited Texas A&M for the strong fight they put up, which the Razorbacks simply couldn't match.

John Calipari reveals one rule he had for his players before the game

During the press conference, John Calipari shared one rule he had for his players before going into the game, a rule he feels wasn't followed and contributed to their downfall, something Aggies capitalized on.

"We had one rule going into this game. If you drive baseline, shoot the ball. Shoot it. What'd we do? Turned it over, didn't shoot it. We had one rule, you go baseline, I'd rather you shoot it 'cause three things can happen. One, (you make it). Two, you miss it...you rebound it. Three, they rebound it. (That's) fine," Calipari shared. [0:05]

Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks will have another shot at victory on Wednesday. However, they will have to face the No. 1-ranked Auburn Tigers on the road.

