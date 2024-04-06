"Your goal is to win a national championship": WNBA icon Breanna Stewart reveals cementing factor for $3.2M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's college legacy

Caitlin Clark solidified her claim to be the greatest women’s college basketball player of all time after breaking scoring records earlier this season. She initially broke the women’s basketball scoring record before surpassing the NCAA Division I scoring record, irrespective of gender.

There’s been a debate about whether she could get the honor of the greatest without national championship success. Journalist Nicole Auerbach recently questioned New York Liberty Breanna Stewart on this and the reigning WNBA MVP believes Caitlin Clark needs the national title to cement her status.

“Yeah, she does. I think so,” Stewart said. “Because you’re going to look ten years back and you’re going to see all the records she’s broken, the points and stuff like that. But anybody knows, your goal when you play college basketball is to win a national championship. So, you need one.”

Will Caitlin Clark win the national championship?

Caitlin Clark was close to winning the national championship in the 2022-23 college basketball season. The point guard led Iowa all the way to the national title game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. However, the Hawkeyes fell to the Angel Reese-led LSU.

Nonetheless, Lisa Bluder's team has once again advanced to the Final Four for the second consecutive year, setting the stage for a shot at redemption. With the $3.2 million NIL-valued Clark's brilliance, the Hawkeyes have once again had a strong season and are primed to claim the ultimate goal.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa have a good chance of becoming that national champion in the ongoing women's NCAA Tournament. Their performance right from the regular season makes that evident. Nonetheless, the teams in the Final Four are no push-aways.

After making their first appearance in the national championship game in 2023, the Hawkeyes are determined to secure victory against UConn on Friday, seeking an opportunity to return to the championship game this year. They overcame defending champion LSU to set up a date with the Paige Bueckers-led Huskies.

An electrifying encounter is expected between Iowa and UConn

Following the thrilling Elite Eight showdown between Iowa and LSU on Monday, excitement is high for the Final Four game between the Hawkeyes and the Huskies. Fans across the country expect another women's college basketball spectacle.

With the level at which both teams have played throughout this season, fans can expect a high-quality game that won't disappoint. Women's college basketball has witnessed significant growth in the level of play this season and this game will further certify that.