“Your turn for a natty”: Gators fans celebrate as Ohio’s AJ Brown commits to Florida

After three years with the Bobcats, Former Ohio guard AJ Brown entered the transfer portal. He has now committed to Florida, sparking celebration from Gators fans online.

The guard entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact” tag, but visited the University of Florida campus over the weekend as part of the tour for his next team.

He finally announced via his Instagram page. On Thursday, he posted a picture of himself in a Florida jersey and captioned it:

“Gator Country.”

BAM Sports Agency, which recently signed the guard, also made a post on its Instagram page on Thursday.

“Committed to the Swamp,” it wrote in the caption.

Fans hyped up the move in the comments section of the post.

“Congratulations AJ! This is awesome!,” a fan wrote.

“Congrats my boy. Your turn for a Natty,” another fan wrote.

“Welcome home,” one wrote.

Gators fans celebrate as Ohio’s AJ Brown commits to Florida. Credit: IG/@bam_sports_agency

“Be great 23,” a fan wrote

“Gator boys stay hottttt,” another user wrote.

“Let’s gooo,” one wrote.

The redshirt junior has two years of eligibility remaining and will be teaming up with sophomore guard Isaiah Brown, his junior brother.

Brown is coming off his best season for Ohio, starting a college-career-high 29 games, averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 47.1% from the field.

He started 17 games combined in his first two seasons while appearing 35 times. The guard had 64 appearances and started 46 times for the Bobcats in his time there, averaging 24.2 minutes and 11.4 ppg.

AJ Brown becomes Florida’s second transfer addition

After winning the NCAA title in 2024-25, Florida lost quality in its backcourt. All-American point guard Walter Clayton Jr. and starting guards Alijah Martin and Will Richard left the team after the season ended.

Junior guard Denzel Aberdeen also entered the transfer portal and has joined Kentucky for the 2025-26 season.

Todd Golden has moved to find replacements, adding highly-rated guard Xaivian Lee before completing Brown’s transfer.

