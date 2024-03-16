“Zach Edey is a huge p*ssy” - College hoops world brutally roasts Purdue star as Matt Painter’s crew struggles against Wisconsin

Matt Painter's first-seeded Purdue struggled to get things going in the first half against the fifth-seeded Wisconsin in their Big Ten Tournament semifinal game on Saturday.

Although Purdue was tipped as the favorite, Painter's side was locked in at 36-36 against the Badgers at halftime. College hoops fans wasted no time in bashing the Boilermakers for their struggles in the first half, in which they made 11 of 25 field goals and 1-8 3-pointers.

"Zach Edey is a huge p*ssy. Enjoy a short career in the G league you clown," a fan posted on X.

Expand Tweet

"What do you even say man. Purdue hasn’t hit a field goal in like 5 minutes but they’re being allowed to keep pace because every time someone is breathed on they go to the line," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Wisconsin playing a great game despite the usual 5 on 8 against Purdue. Nice to actually feel good about them going into the tournament now," a third commented.

Expand Tweet

"11 of Purdue’s last 13 points came at the FT line. Purdue has shot 18 FTs to Wisconsin’s 6. They didn’t make a single FG from 7:11 to around 20 seconds and managed to keep the game tied, because of the whistle. This isn’t real basketball," an X user wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions to the first half between Purdue and Wisconsin:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Purdue is still the favorite to win this game in the second half. However, the Boilermakers need to improve their shooting to potentially avoid a shock defeat against Wisconsin.

How did Matt Painter's Purdue reach the Big Ten Tournament semifinals?

Purdue coach Matt Painter

Matt Painter's Purdue beat Michigan State 67-62 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament to reach the semifinals and set up a clash against Wisconsin.

If the Boilermakers beat the Badgers, they will face the winner of Nebraska vs. Illinois in the other semifinal game in the Big Ten Tournament final.