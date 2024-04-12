"Zach Edey would make a great tight end or left tackle": Purdue football HC Ryan Walters makes bold statement for top 2024 NBA draft prospect

Zach Edey led Purdue basketball to its first national championship game since 1969 in the just-concluded NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers eventually fell to defending champion UConn at the State Farm Stadium, marking a disappointing end to their season.

In a recent interview on Big Ten Network, Purdue football head coach Ryan Walters named the best position for Edey in football.

“Obviously, Zach Edey would make a great tight end or left tackle… Mason Gillis will make a heck of a tight end or wideout,” Ryan Walter said.

Would Zach Edey fit into a football team?

Considering his athleticism and commitment, Zach Edey will undoubtedly fit in as a football player. His multi-sports background while growing up obviously makes this a strong possibility.

Zach Edey dabbled in multiple sports as a young boy and was successful in each of them. These include baseball, which he developed a passion for due to his father’s role as a youth coach in the sport. He played as a pitcher and gained a reputation as a young boy.

Growing up in Canada, Edey's love for hockey was natural. The sport was also part of his athletic endeavors as a young boy. He played as a defenseman and was also brilliant in the position. However, his towering height eventually led him to basketball in high school.

With his physical attributes, Edey could play well as a left tackle or tight end, as Ryan Walter said. His offensive instinct would enable build brilliant chemistry with his quarterback and make some of the most brilliant receptions by a tight end. However, all we can do is imagine.

When is the Purdue football spring game?

The 2024 Purdue football spring game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 13, at noon ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. Admission into the venue is free to all fans.

The game will be broadcast live on BTN with a two-hour window. Rob Blackman will provide play-by-play commentary, accompanied by Jake Butt as the analyst, while Brooke Fletcher will be reporting from the sidelines.

The spring game will mark Ryan Walters' debut as the head coach despite already spending a season with the program. Last year, Purdue did not hold a spring game due to a shortage of personnel.