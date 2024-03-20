Zach Edey headlined the 2023-24 Associated Press men's college basketball All-America first team, which was announced on Tuesday. The Purdue big man was the only unanimous selection in the team, receiving all possible 62 votes (310 points) on the ballot.

This is the second straight year that Edey will be a unanimous selection in the All-America first team. The reigning Associated Press National Player of the Year secured all 58 votes on the ballot last year. His wonderful season has ensured he is repeating the feat.

Zach Edey's selection as a unanimous All-American for the second consecutive season has generated a lot of reactions online. While some fans continue to praise his talent and commitment, others don't believe he deserves the hype he gets.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions online

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Zach Edey’s performance in the 2023-24 season

Zach Edey's senior season in college basketball has been a brilliant one. The Purdue star currently leads the country in scoring with an impressive average of 24.4 points per game, while also ranking third in rebounding with 11.7 rebounds per game.

He has been named the AP's Big Ten Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. Edey is now in contention to become the first college basketball player since Virginia's Ralph Sampson in 1981, 1982, and 1983 to repeat as the AP National Player of the Year.

It's worth noting that Edey achieved the milestone of becoming Purdue's career-scoring leader during a loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament. This enshrines his name as an all-time great in the history of the program and offers him a huge reputation en route to the NBA.

Following his fantastic senior season, Zach Edey is projected as a borderline first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Who is on the AP All-American first team?

While Zach Edey was the only unanimous selection in the AP All-America team, other players also received significant first-team votes to earn the coveted honor.

Edey was joined by Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, who received 56 first-team votes, amassing 298 points in the process, and North Carolina's RJ Davis, who featured on 55 first-team ballots with a total of 296 points.

Other players on the All-America team are Houston’s Jamal Shead and UConn's Tristen Newton. Shead had 52 first-team votes with 281 total points while Newton received the least First-team votes with 39, amassing 254 points.