"Zakai Zeigler robbed" "That’s a nasty 5": College hoops fans debate as Cooper Flagg, Johni Broome and more headline AP All-America first team

The Associated Press revealed its All-American teams Tuesday ahead of March Madness. The exclusive, five-person teams always result in debates over which top men's basketball stars were and were not included.

This season, the first team, representing the five players determined by the voting committee to be the best, includes Duke's Cooper Flagg, Auburn's Johni Broome, Purdue's Braden Smith, Alabama's Mark Sears and Florida's Walter Clayton Jr.

College hoops fans shared their reactions to the AP first-team selections on X. It's to be expected with such a small group of players listed, many discussed who should and should not have made the team. Some shouted out players they thought were robbed of a first-team appearance.

"Zakai Zeigler robbed."

A fan says Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler was robbed of a first-team appearance.

"RJ Luis had a way better year than Braden Smith #SJUBB."

A St. John's fan says RJ Luis Jr. had a better season than first-team player Braden Smith.

An X user says Arizona star Conrad Martinez was robbed.

Others pointed to players who were included on the first team that they didn't think deserved a spot.

"Hahaha Smith."

An X user laughs at Braden Smith being named to the first team

"Take Braden off here."

A reply says Braden Smith should be removed from the AP first team.

"Sears is the odd man in that group."

An X user says Alabama's Mark Sears sticks out on the list.

"Mark Sears?"

Another reply questions Sears' inclusion on the first team.

Still, many were excited about the AP All-American first-team announcement.

"That's a nasty 5."

A college basketball fan calls the first team "nasty."

"This group is elite🏀🔥."

An X user hypes up the AP first team.

Cooper Flagg & Johni Broome: AP All-American first team unanimous picks

Duke's Cooper Flagg and Auburn's Johni Broome were the only two unanimous additions to the AP All-American first team. The two forwards have been dominant this season, and both of their teams are top seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Flagg is the only freshman included on the first team. He leads the Blue Devils in every major stat category, averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists. The freshman forward has been out with an ankle injury but is expected to return for the first round of March Madness.

ACC Tournament championship: Duke vs. Louisville - Source: Imagn

Broome is a fifth year for Auburn. His 10.6 rpg is eighth in the NCAA and he adds 18.9 points and 3.1 assists. He's having the best season of his career and will look to lead the Tigers on a long March Madness run.

