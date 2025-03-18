"Zakai Zeigler robbed" "That’s a nasty 5": College hoops fans debate as Cooper Flagg, Johni Broome and more headline AP All-America first team

The Associated Press revealed its All-American teams Tuesday ahead of March Madness. The exclusive, five-person teams always result in debates over which top men's basketball stars were and were not included.
This season, the first team, representing the five players determined by the voting committee to be the best, includes Duke's Cooper Flagg, Auburn's Johni Broome, Purdue's Braden Smith, Alabama's Mark Sears and Florida's Walter Clayton Jr.
College hoops fans shared their reactions to the AP first-team selections on X. It's to be expected with such a small group of players listed, many discussed who should and should not have made the team. Some shouted out players they thought were robbed of a first-team appearance.
"Zakai Zeigler robbed."
"RJ Luis had a way better year than Braden Smith #SJUBB."
Others pointed to players who were included on the first team that they didn't think deserved a spot.
"Hahaha Smith."
"Take Braden off here."
"Sears is the odd man in that group."
"Mark Sears?"
Still, many were excited about the AP All-American first-team announcement.
"That's a nasty 5."
"This group is elite🏀🔥."
Cooper Flagg & Johni Broome: AP All-American first team unanimous picks
Duke's Cooper Flagg and Auburn's Johni Broome were the only two unanimous additions to the AP All-American first team. The two forwards have been dominant this season, and both of their teams are top seeds in the NCAA Tournament.
Flagg is the only freshman included on the first team. He leads the Blue Devils in every major stat category, averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists. The freshman forward has been out with an ankle injury but is expected to return for the first round of March Madness.
Broome is a fifth year for Auburn. His 10.6 rpg is eighth in the NCAA and he adds 18.9 points and 3.1 assists. He's having the best season of his career and will look to lead the Tigers on a long March Madness run.
