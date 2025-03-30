The Elite Eight contest of this year's March Madness involved multiple high-intensity matchups between the top 8 teams in the country. Tennessee vs Houston was supposed to be a clash of the titans between elite NCAA coaches, Rick Barnes and Kelvin Sampson. However, the first half of the game did nothing but disappoint Tennessee fans.

The Volunteers finished the first half with 15 points while Houston had 34. The Cougars' resilient defense locked down Tennessee even from beyond the arc. Sharpshooting guard LJ Cryer stepped up to take the offensive load for Houston.

Naturally, as a senior player and one of the leaders on the floor for Tennessee, Zakai Zeigler came under the microscope for not stepping up during the biggest game of the season.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional-Tennessee at Houston - Source: Imagn

A little bit of shoving and trash talking with Mylik Wilson of the Cougars showed that the first half showing of his team clearly frustrated Zeigler. Fans soon took to X to criticize the 22-year-old as he went for 1-of-8 in the first half and 1-of-5 from beyond the 3pt line.

"Houston has Ziegler in a high chair right now", said an NCAA fan on X.

"Ziegler is getting absolutely exposed today", said another NCAA fan on X.

"zekhai ziegler get ready to learn chinese buddy! #trash", another fan said on X.

The Elite Eight game ended 69-50 in the Cougars' favor, ending Tennessee's campaign for the season.

March Madness: What happened in the second half of Tennessee vs Houston?

The Volunteers had a mountain to climb going into the second half of this matchup. Chaz Lanier, the Tennessee senior who led all scorers for the Vols this season, also struggled in the first half, going 1 for 9 from beyond the 3pt line in the first half.

The loss in confidence was visible as he gave up multiple open shots from beyond the arc and chose to drive the ball in.

Emanuel Sharp and Chaz Lanier fight for the ball during March Madness Elite Eight matchup [Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn]

Zeigler tried to will Tennessee's way back into the game. However, Kelvin Sampson and his team had other plans. Jordan Gainey seemed to be the only Tennessee player who hit the ground running today, carrying the offensive burden for the Volunteers.

The closest Tennessee came in the game was with less than 6 minutes left on the clock, as they cut it to a 10-point game. However, the Cougars rallied back and made it a 19-point game once again.

They are now set to face Duke on Saturday in San Antonio.

