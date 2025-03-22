Zuby Ejiofor stats: How did St. John's forward perform vs Arkansas?

Zuby Ejiofor and the second-seeded St. John's Red Storm's dream season is over. They lost 75-66 to the 10th-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, causing heartbreak for the St. John’s supporters who made the trek to Amica Mutual Pavilion for the March Madness clash.

Ejiofor led St. John’s in scoring, dropping 23 points on 7-for-12 shooting. He made a living at the free-throw line, going 9-for-11. It was just the seventh time this season he has scored at least 20 points in a game. He also grabbed 12 rebounds to record his 10th double-double of the season.

Zuby Ejiofor also made his presence felt on the defensive end, recording two steals and one block in 37 minutes of action. He finished his junior season as the Red Storm’s leader in rebounds and blocks.

Here are Zuby Ejiofor's stats from the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Zuby Ejiofor 37 23 12 0 7-12 0-2 9-11 8-4 2 1 3 0

St. John's starters fail to support Zuby Ejiofor in loss to Arkansas

The St. John's Red Storm leaned on their starting lineup to win the Big East regular-season title and the Big East Tournament this season. Unfortunately for coach Rick Pitino, only Ejiofor stepped up among his starters against Arkansas, as the rest of the starting lineup failed to score in double figures.

St. John's Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr. (#12) dribbles against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland (#2) during the second half of their second-round game in the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Photo: Imagn

RJ Luis Jr., who entered the game as the team’s leading scorer, finished with just nine points in 30 minutes of action. He shot 3-for-17, including 0-for-3 from beyond the arc. His struggles against Arkansas led Pitino to bench him in the closing stages of the game.

Aaron Scott also had a rough shooting night, going 1-for-10 overall, including 1-for-6 from 3-point range. He finished with seven points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one block.

Kadary Richmond struggled to get his offensive game going after getting into foul trouble. He scored just five points on 2-for-7 shooting before fouling out in the second half. He played just 16 minutes against the Razorbacks. Richmond entered the game averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Simeon Wilcher added two points on 1-for-5 shooting for the Red Storm, who finished the season with a 31-5 overall record.

