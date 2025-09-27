Nick Saban takes massive shot at James Franklin and Penn State ahead of White Out game vs. Dan Lanning's Oregon

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban made his feelings known on the coming "White Out" game between No. 3 Penn State and No. 6 Oregon in the "Pat McAfee Show" on Friday.

The seven-time national champion hurled a massive shot at Nittany Lions coach James Franklin with his comments about playing at Beaver Stadium for the same event 14 years ago.

Saban, who now works as an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay, was asked by co-host AJ Hawk about the difficulty of playing in "White Out," claiming that they were able to shrug it off and win that encounter.

"We played in a White Out here and it didn't help them much," Saban said (Timestamp: 1:40:48).

Alabama bucked the hostile environment at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 10, 2011, beating Penn State, 27-11.

The legendary coach elaborated on his statement, emphasizing the importance of keeping his team mentally prepared under such situations.

“I do think the thing I always tried to emphasize with our team when we went on the road — whether it was a blackout, a whiteout, whatever it was — was that the fans don’t make any plays in the game,” Saban said (Timestamp 1:41:02). “Yes, there’s going to be noise, and we’ll have to handle the noise like we do in all road environments."

Oregon coach Dan Lanning hopefully takes the legendary coach's words to heart as his team takes on the James Franklin-coached Penn State on Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET in a battle of two Top Ten-ranked Big Ten Conference teams.

The clash is also a rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship Game, which Oregon won 45-37.

'White Out' — a student idea that has become a tradition

"White Out" began in 2004 as a Penn State student initiative where the home crowd at Beaver Stadium was asked to dress in white against No. 9 Purdue. Three years later, it became a full-stadium White Out when they hosted Notre Dame.

Since then, the "White Out" game has become one of college football's most anticipated events, especially for Penn State fans. The atmosphere has been helpful for the Nittany Lions, who have won their last six White Out games, including last season's College Football Playoff game against SMU.

Penn State hopes to make it seven in a row against Oregon, which has run over its first four opponents, including a 69-3 demolition of Oklahoma State in Week 2.

The Nittany Lions hope their defense will stop Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, who has been excellent at center, completing 74.7% of his passing attempts, with 11 touchdowns this season.

On the flipside, Penn State QB Drew Allar aims to make Oregon's defensive line miss with his heady plays that have brought the Nittany Lions up in the AP rankings in the first four weeks.

