NIT 2024 Opt-out tracker: List of College basketball teams not playing in NIT

The March Madness bracket is set and several teams were not selected to compete in the NCAA Tournament.

For teams that didn't make the NCAA Tournament, they could play in the NIT, which used to be thought of as a chance for further development.

However, over the last couple of years, teams have been opting out of the tournament, which has also been the case this season.

NIT 2024 Opt-out tracker

Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Panthers were considered one of the more popular snubs for March Madness and the school has decided to opt out of the NIT.

"We made the decision to decline an NIT invitation as a team and with the support of our University leadership. It was a difficult choice, but ultimately what is best for our student-athletes," head coach Jeff Capel said in a statement.

The Panthers went 22-12 this season.

St. John's

St. John's also opted-out of the NIT tournament following the school not making March Madness.

St. John's was a school many thought would make the tournament. After the disappointing news, head coach Rick Pitino said his team wouldn't be playing in the NIT.

"After thorough consideration of all that goes into postseason participation, we believe at this time it is best for our team and basketball program to prepare for next season," Pitino said in a statement.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma won't play in the NIT

Oklahoma decided to opt out of the NIT tournament after the Sooners were left out of March Madness.

Oklahoma was a top 10 team in the nation in January but ended the regular season going 2-5. Following the Sooners not making March Madness, Oklahoma decided to opt-out of the NIT.

Memphis

Memphis also decided to not play in the NIT after the Tigers failed to make the NCAA Tournament.

Memphis went 22-10 this season but was eliminated by the Wichita State Shockers in the AAC Tournament.

Ole Miss

Ole Miss went 20-12 this season but it still wasn't enough for the Rebels to make the NCAA Tournament.

Ole Miss was a bubble team and after being left out, the Rebels revealed they wouldn't be participating in the NIT.

Indiana

The Indiana Hoosiers opted out of the NIT after they failed to make the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana went 19-15 and their blowout los to Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament likely sealed their fate of not making the tourney.

Syracuse

The Syracuse Orange were a bit of a surprise to not make the tournament as they went 20-12 this season.

Syracuse was beaten by NC State in the ACC Tournament, but the Orange still had a good record, but it wasn't enough for them to make the NCAA Tourney. With that, Syracuse won't be playing in the NIT.

How many teams play in the NIT

Thirty-two teams will play in the NIT Tournament, which begins on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some of the notable schools participating in the NIT are Seton Hall, Indiana State, Villanova and Wake Forest.

Poll : Are you surprised these teams opted-out of the NIT? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion