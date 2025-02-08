No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 6 Florida Gators men's basketball game: How to watch, time, TV channel and more

Saturday is set to feature a matchup between two teams ranked in the AP Top 25. The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (21-1) face the No. 6 Florida Gators (19-3) at Neville Arena on Saturday, February 8, at 4:00 PM ET.

Here's all the information that you need to know about the Auburn Tigers vs. the Florida Gators game.

Auburn Tigers vs Florida Gators: Date and tip-off time

Tip-off between the Tigers and the Gators will take place on Saturday at 4:00 pm ET at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Neville Arena Location Auburn, Alabama

Trending

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Florida Gators on TV & online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and Gators via television on ESPN2. The game will also be live-streamed on Fubo.

How to listen to Auburn Tigers vs Florida Gators play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via the SiriusXM platform.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

The Tigers look to defend their place at the top of the AP Top 25 rankings. They head into this matchup with a 21-1 overall record, winning their first nine games of SEC play. They produce 85.1 points on 48.8% shooting from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, taking down opponents by a margin of 18.5 points per game.

Johni Broome will be a force to reckon with as Florida figures out how to contain him. He is averaging a double-double of 18.1 points and 10.9 rebounds alongside 3.2 assists and 2.8 blocks.

Three other players who can make an impact for the Tigers are Chad Baker-Mazara who is putting up 13 points and 3.5 rebounds, Tahaad Pettiford who provides 11.5 points and 2.7 assists off the bench and Miles Kelly who contributes 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Florida Gators news & key performers

The Gators enter this matchup with a 19-3 overall record, going 6-3 in their first nine matchups of conference play. They are putting up 83.4 points on 46.6% shooting from the field and 33.9% from three, beating opponents by a convincing margin of 17.6 points on average.

Walter Clayton Jr. missed the team's previous contest against Vanderbilt but will be back for Saturday's matchup. He averages 17.4 points, 3.7 assists 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on shooting splits of 45% overall and 35.9% from downtown.

Alijah Martin comes in next in the scoring charts as a dynamic scorer, putting up 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 steals. Will Richard provides 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds, while Alex Condon averages 10.8 points and 8.0 rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here