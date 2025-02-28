No. 1 Auburn vs No. 17 Kentucky: Predictions, Odds and Picks - March 1 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

Heading into the Auburn vs Kentucky SEC matchup on Saturday, the No. 1 Tigers (26-2, 14-1) are riding a five-game win streak. On the other hand, the No. 17 Wildcats (19-9, 8-7), are fresh off an 83-82 win Oklahoma Sooners on Feb. 26.

Auburn enters this game as the clear favorite due to its status as a national title contender. However, upsets can happen, and Kentucky hopes to achieve one with several players capable of spoiling the Tigers' day if all goes well.

Auburn vs Kentucky: Preview and Prediction

Auburn goes into this game with a high-powered offense. It averages 85.1 points on 48.4% shooting from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc. They outscore opponents by 16.7 points per game.

At the heart of its offense is Johni Broome. He averages 18.8 points, 11 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 blocks on shooting splits of 50.9% overall and 29.9% from downtown. Supporting him are Chad Baker-Mazara, who averages 12.7 points and 3.4 rebounds, and Denver Jones, who provides 11 points and 2.5 assists.

Kentucky's work will be easier said than done taking on Auburn's elite squad. The Wildcats produce 85.6 points on 48.4% shooting from the field and 37.6% from three, beating teams by a margin of 8.9 points per contest.

Otega Oweh leads the way with 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals. Jaxson Robinson comes next with 13 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, Lamont Butler puts up 12.3 points and 4.7 assists, while Koby Brea provides 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds.

The game will be a battle between two offenses that won't hesitate to score points. Auburn is looking to maintain their top ranking, while Kentucky is looking for a big win as conference play winds down. If the Wildcats slow down Broome and prevent his teammates from effectively contributing, Kentucky will have a big win on their schedule.

Auburn vs Kentucky Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE AUBURN -5.5 (-104) o168.5 (-115) -205 KENTUCKY +5.5 (-118) u168.5 (-105) +168

Auburn vs Kentucky Head-to-Head

The all-time series is in favor of the Wildcats, 98-23. As the hosts, Kentucky has a solid advantage against the Tigers going into Saturday's matchup.

The Wildcats beat the Tigers in two of their last three meetings, the latter's win coming when they won 80-71 in January 2022. The most recent was a 70-59 win for the Wildcats on their home floor on Feb. 17, 2024. Antonio Reeves scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Kentucky to victory.

Where to watch Auburn vs Kentucky?

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Date and time: March 1, 2025 — 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

