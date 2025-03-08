No. 1 Auburn vs No. 7 Alabama, Odds & Picks for March 8 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The Auburn vs Alabama rivalry game is set to take place on Saturday. The No. 1-ranked Auburn Tigers (27-3) will host the No. 7-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (23-7) in the last game of the regular season for both teams. The Tigers are clear favorites heading into this rivalry game.

Ad

Auburn vs Alabama prediction

Although the Auburn Tigers are the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, they are coming off a loss as they head into their final game of the regular season. They lost 83-72 on Tuesday to the No. 22-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. Before that loss, they had won six games in a row.

Alabama is in a similar position, having lost its two most recent games and four of its last six. This poor stretch started with a 94-85 loss to Auburn. The team most recently lost 99-94 to No. 5-ranked Florida on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

The thing going for the Crimson Tide is they have the No. 1 offense in the nation, averaging 91.1 points per game. However, Auburn is not far behind, ranking sixth with 85.0 points per game.

However, the Tigers have proven to be a more effective team throughout the season. Additionally, they have won all but one game at home this season, and that is unlikely to change in this matchup. Our prediction is for Auburn to pull ahead late in the game and win 98-87.

Ad

Auburn vs Alabama betting odds

Spread: Auburn, -7.5 points (-108); Alabama +7.5 points (-112).

Total: 178.5 points (-110)

Moneyline: Auburn (-245); Alabama (+275).

Auburn vs Alabama head-to-head

Alabama and Auburn have one of the biggest rivalries in not just college basketball but college sports in general. The two teams typically play twice a season. They already played once this year, with the Auburn Tigers winning 94-85 on Feb. 15.

Ad

Overall, Alabama has dominated the rivalry, accumulating a 102-69 record since the first game in 1924. However, it has been much more even in recent years. The Tigers have won the past two matchups.

Where to watch Auburn vs Alabama?

Auburn and Alabama are scheduled to play at 2:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. However, people without access to a cable package can stream the game on FUBO TV. The broadcasters for the game are Karl Ravech, Dick Vitale, Jay Williams and Molly McGrath.

Ad

Auburn vs Alabama injuries

Auburn

Denver Jones, F: Probable (ankle)

Alabama

Derrion Reid, F: Out (leg)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here