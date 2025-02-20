No. 1 Notre Dame vs Miami (women's): Preview, prediction and odds (February 20, 2025)

Two teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the No. 1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Miami Hurricanes, will face each other on Thursday. The visiting Fighting Irish (23-2, 14-0 ACC) have been dominant in conference play, having won 18 straight games and most recently defeating No. 11 Duke 64-49 on Monday.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have mightily struggled in their conference matchups. Miami (13-12, 3-11) has lost four straight, falling to the Florida State Seminoles this past Sunday.

Notre Dame vs Miami: Preview, prediction and odds

The Watsco Center in Coral Games will host the showdown between the Fighting Irish and Hurricanes. Basketball fans can also catch the action by tuning in to ACC Network Extra at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

Trending

Notre Dame vs Miami: Game preview

The Fighting Irish average 86.7 points per game on 50% shooting (42% from beyond the arc), blowing out opponents by a margin of 26.3 ppg.

Hannah Hidalgo could cause chaos for the Hurricanes' defense. She averages 24.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, with shooting percentages of 48.7% overall and 41.3% from downtown.

Other players who could help the Fighting Irish in this matchup are Olivia Miles (16.7 ppg, 6.2 apg and 6.0 rpg), Sonia Citron (13.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 2.9 apg) and Liatu King (11.5 ppg and 10.6 rpg).

Ad

Miami puts up 70.8 points on 45.1% shooting, including 32.1% from beyond the arc, getting past teams by a slim margin of 1.1 points per game.

Notre Dame's top defensive task would be slowing down Haley Cavinder. She leads the Hurricanes with 18.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 4.7 apg on 47.2% shooting, including 31.6% from the 3-point line.

Two other players who can help Miami are Cameron Williams and Jasmyne Roberts. Williams averages 11.4 ppg and 7.0 rpg. Meanwhile, Roberts puts up 10.7 ppg and 4.3 rpg.

Ad

Notre Dame vs Miami: Prediction

This matchup will be tough for Miami, even with homecourt advantage. The Fighting Irish are potent on both sides of the ball, showing the ability to overwhelm teams when Hidalgo is in rhythm. If Miami is unable to keep her in check while having an active scoring night, the win will be in favor of the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame vs Miami: Odds

Moneyline: Notre Dame (-20000) vs. Miami (+3000)

Ad

Spread: Notre Dame (+25.5) vs. Miami (-25.5)

Total (O/U): Notre Dame (o146.5 -110) vs. Miami (u146.5 -110)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here