No. 1 UCLA vs No. 6 USC (women's): Preview, prediction and odds (February 13th, 2025)

Two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, the No. 1 UCLA Bruins and the No. 6 USC Trojans, will face each other on Thursday. The visiting Bruins (23-0, 11-0 Big Ten) remain undefeated in the regular season and conference play, coming off of victories against the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks last week.

Meanwhile, the Trojans' conference play has been excellent as they continue to show why they're highly ranked in the AP Top 25. USC (21-2, 11-1) defeated the Wisconsin Badgers and ranked Ohio State in its last two games.

The Galen Center in Los Angeles will host the showdown between the Bruins and Trojans. Basketball fans can also catch the action by tuning in to Peacock at 10 p.m. ET.

UCLA vs USC: Game preview

The Bruins average 80.6 points per game on 49.1% shooting (33.1% from beyond the arc), dominating opponents by 26 ppg.

Lauren Betts would be a lot of trouble for the Trojans' defense. She averages 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 63.1% from the field.

Other players who could help the Bruins in this matchup are Kiki Rice (12.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.4 apg) and Gabriela Jaquez (10.3 ppg and 5.1 rpg).

USC is producing 83.2 ppg on 45.4% shooting (32.7% from 3-point range) as it blows out opponents by 26.6 ppg.

UCLA's top defensive task would be limiting the production of JuJu Watkins. She leads the Trojans with 23.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2.2 spg and 1.7 bpg on 43% shooting, including 32.1% from downtown.

Two other players who can help USC are Kiki Iriafen and Kennedy Smith. Iriafen is the team's best rebounder, averaging 18 ppg and 8.4 rpg. Meanwhile, Smith averages 10.2 ppg and 4.5 rpg.

UCLA vs USC: Prediction

This matchup will be a must-watch for basketball fans, especially with Lauren Betts and JuJu Watkins representing as two of the best players in the country. Both teams will exchange blows with one another throughout the game, but if UCLA can limit Watkins' scoring, they will have the edge over their in-state rivals.

Prediction: UCLA wins in a close game

UCLA vs USC: Odds

Moneyline: UCLA (-134) vs. USC (+110)

Spread: UCLA (-1.5) vs. USC (+1.5)

Total (O/U): UCLA (o139.5 -110) vs. USC (u139.5 -110)

