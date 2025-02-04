No. 11 Marquette vs No. 12 St. John's: Preview, prediction and odds (February 4, 2025)

There is a Tuesday night matchup between two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 on the way, featuring the No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles at the No. 12 St. John's Red Storm.

The visiting Golden Eagles (18-4) have been solid at 9-2 in Big East play, although they lost their last game to then-No. 25 UConn on Sunday.

Conference play has been a breeze for the Red Storm (19-3, 10-1), who lead the Big East and are coming off Sunday's 68-66 victory over the Providence Friars.

Marquette vs St. John's: Preview, prediction and odds

Madison Square Garden in New York will host the showdown between the Golden Eagles and Red Storm. Basketball fans can also catch the action by tuning in to Fox Sports 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Moneyline: Marquette (+130) vs. St John's (-156)

Spread: Marquette (+2.5) vs. St John's (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Marquette (o147.5 -110) vs. St John's (u147.5 -110)

Marquette vs St. John's: Game preview

The Golden Eagles are producing 78.7 points on 44.9% shooting (32.8% from beyond the arc), taking down opponents by a margin of 11.3 ppg.

One player stands out from the Marquette offense: Kam Jones. He puts up 19.0 points, 6.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals on shooting splits of 49.3% overall and 32.2% from downtown.

Additional Golden Eagles expected to have an impact include David Joplin (14.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg), Stevie Mitchell (11.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.7 spg) and Chase Ross (11.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.1 spg).

St. John's looks to protect its 14-0 record in Madison Square Garden. It's holding opponents to 65.2 ppg on 39.4% shooting (33.7% from 3-point range), beating teams by a margin of 14.1 ppg.

The key scorer to keep track of from the Red Storm is RJ Luis Jr. He is averaging 17.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 2.4 apg on 45.5% shooting.

Zuby Ejiofor and Kadary Richmond could play significant roles in St. John's having the upper hand in the matchup. Ejiofor provides 14.4 ppg and 8.1 rpg, while Richmond puts up 11.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 4.8 apg.

Marquette vs St. John's: Prediction

The encounter will witness two programs that are balanced on both sides of the ball go all out. The Golden Eagles may rely on Kam Jones to have a big scoring night, but the Red Storm's scrappy defense could prevent Marquette from stunning St. John's at The Garden.

