No. 11 Tennessee vs No. 15 Kentucky (women's): Preview, prediction and odds (Feb. 27th, 2025)

Two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats, will face each other on Thursday. The visiting Volunteers (21-6, 8-6 SEC) have been solid in conference play, coming off a win over ranked Alabama on Feb. 20.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats' conference play has been excellent as they continue to show why they're ranked in the AP Top 25. In their last two matchups, Kentucky (21-5, 10-4) defeated the Missouri Tigers but fell to the ranked LSU Tigers.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Preview, prediction and odds

The Memorial Coliseum in Kentucky will host the showdown between the Volunteers and the Wildcats. Basketball fans can also catch the action by tuning in to ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Game preview

Tennessee averages 89.7 points on 44.8% shooting (33.9% from 3-point range) and outscores opponents by 19.1 ppg.

Kentucky's primary defensive task would be to minimize Talaysia Cooper's production. She leads the Lady Vols in scoring with 17.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals on 44.8% shooting. Jewel Spear and Ruby Whitehorn are two other players who can help Tennessee. Spear averages 13.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, while Whitehorn averages 12.5 points and 4.4 rebounds.

The Wildcats produce 76.2 points on 45.4% shooting (32.6% from beyond the arc), beating opponents by a margin of 14.6 ppg.

Georgia Amoore could bring plenty of issues to the Lady Vols' defense. She averages 18.9 points, 7.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals on shooting splits of 42.2% overall and 32.6% from downtown.

Other players who could help the Wildcats in this matchup are Clara Strack (14.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 3.1 apg), Dazia Lawrence (12.8 ppg and 2.2 rpg) and Teonni Key (11.5 ppg, 8.3 rpg and 1.7 bpg).

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Prediction

This matchup may go down to the wire, given this is a road game for Tennessee despite being one of the best offensive teams in the country. The Wildcats will be occupied preventing Cooper from having her way, forcing her teammates to step up on the scoring front. If Kentucky is unable to limit her production, the Lady Vols could cruise to victory.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Odds

Moneyline: Tennessee (-180) vs. Kentucky (+146)

Spread: Tennessee (-3.5) vs. Kentucky (+3.5)

Total (O/U): Tennessee (o155.5 -114) vs. Kentucky (u155.5 -106)

