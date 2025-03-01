No. 12 Texas A&M vs No. 3 Florida: Predictions, Odds and Picks - March 1 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

Heading into the Texas A&M vs Florida Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday, the No. 12-ranked Aggies look to end a three-game losing streak as they lost 86-84 to Vanderbilt on Feb. 26. On the other hand, the No. 3-ranked Gators aim to bounce back from an 88-83 defeat to Georgia on Feb. 25

Ad

Florida (24-4, 11-4 SEC) enters this game as the favorite due to their high-level talent on offense and defense. However, upsets can happen, which Texas A&M (20-8, 9-6) hopes to achieve behind several players that can spoil the Gators' day if all goes well.

Texas A&M vs Florida: Preview and Prediction

Texas A&M has a solid squad that can play on both sides of the ball. It averages 73.9 points on 42% shooting, including 30.6% from beyond the arc, beating opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Ad

Trending

At the heart of its offense is Wade Taylor IV, who averages 15.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds on 36.1% shooting, including 33.1% from downtown. Other players who can help the team are Zhuric Phelps and Pharrel Payne. Phelps puts up 14.4 ppg and 5.2 rpg while Payne provides 9.4 ppg and 4.9 rpg.

Florida stands out as a convincing favorite going into this game. The Gators produce 83.6 points on 46.7% shooting and 35.1% from beyond the arc, beating teams by a solid margin of 16.5 ppg.

Ad

Walter Clayton Jr. leads the way with 17.1 ppg, 4.1 apg and 3.9 rpg, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range. Alijah Martin is next with 14.7 ppg and 4.7 rpg, Will Richard puts up 13.2 ppg and 4.7 rpg, while Alex Condon contributes 10.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.3 apg and 1.4 spg.

Winning on the Gators' home court will be challenging for Texas A&M. Florida's potent offense, which can have anyone explode with a big scoring display in any given game, presents challenges for the Aggies' defense. If they are unable to prevent that from happening, the hosts will be the ones to return to the win column.

Ad

Texas A&M vs Florida Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE TEXAS A&M +8.5 (-102) o148.5 (-110) +330 FLORIDA -8.5 (-120) u148.5 (-110) -430

Ad

Texas A&M vs Florida Head-to-Head

The all-time series is in favor of the Gators, 10-9. As the hosts, Florida has the edge over its visitors with a 5-1 record heading into Saturday's matchup.

The Aggies beat the Gators in five of their last six meetings, including a five-game winning streak that ended last season. Florida's most recent victory was on March 16, 2024, with a 95-90 win in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Ad

Where to watch Texas A&M vs Florida?

Venue: Exactech Arena, Gainesville, FL

Date and time: March 1, 2025 — 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here