No. 14 Kentucky vs No. 25 Ole Miss: Preview, prediction and odds (February 4, 2025)

On Tuesday, two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats and the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels, will face each other.

As the visitors, the Wildcats have had mixed league performances. They were 4-4 in their first eight Southeastern Conference matchups, losing their last game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Feb. 1.

Meanwhile, the Rebels' conference play has been solid as they continue to show why they're in the AP Top 25. They have gone 5-4 in the first nine games of conference play, coming off a 92–82 defeat to the No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Feb. 1.

Kentucky vs Ole Miss: Preview, prediction and odds

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Mississippi will host the showdown between the Wildcats and Rebels. Basketball fans can also catch the action by tuning in to ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

Kentucky vs Ole Miss: Game preview

The Wildcats have played well throughout the regular season, having a 15-6 overall record. They average 87.2 points per game on 48.5% shooting from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, beating opponents by 10.7 ppg.

Otega Oweh could be a nuisance to the Rebels' defense. He averages 15.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 1.7 apg on shooting splits of 49.4% overall and 31.3% from downtown.

Other players who could help the Wildcats in this matchup are Jaxson Robinson and Koby Brea. Robinson averages 13.4 ppg and 3.7 rpg as one of the team's best 3-point shooters with 454 triples made, while Brea averages 10.9 ppg and 3.1 rpg.

Ole Miss has showcased balance on both sides of the ball, particularly on defense. They limit opponents to 67.7 ppg on 40.9% shooting from the field and 30.8% from three, beating teams by 10.0 ppg.

Kentucky's defense's top priority would be keeping Sean Pedulla in check. He leads the Rebels with 15.2 ppg, 3.6 apg, 3.4 rpg and 2.3 spg on 40.3% shooting from downtown.

Two other players who can help Ole Miss are Jaylen Murray and Jaemyn Brakefield. Murray is the team's best playmaker, averaging 10.9 ppg, 3.7 apg and 2.2 rpg. Meanwhile, Brakefield averages 10.8 ppg and 5.0 rpg.

Kentucky vs Ole Miss: Prediction

This matchup will be challenging for the Rebels, even with homecourt advantage. The Wildcats have an offense that could have anyone emerge with a big scoring performance. If their scoring punch featuring Otega Oweh and Jaxson Robinson goes off, it will be a long night for Ole Miss.

Kentucky vs Ole Miss: Odds

Moneyline: Kentucky (+164) vs. Ole Miss (-200)

Spread: Kentucky (+4.5) vs. Ole Miss (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Kentucky (o157.5 -114) vs. Ole Miss (u157.5 -106)

