No. 15 Michigan vs Illinois: Predictions, odds and picks - March 2 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines will host the Illinois Fighting Illini at Crisler Center on Sunday in the Big Ten clash.

This season, the Wolverines have been among the top teams in the conference. They are second in the standings behind the Michigan State Spartans and 15th in the 2025 AP rankings. Michigan is on a two-game winning streak, having won its previous game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 84–82 on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Fighting Illini have had an inconsistent season and are eighth in the standings. They returned to their winning ways on Tuesday after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 81–61. Before this, they had lost three straight games.

Michigan vs Illinois Hall prediction

Michigan's impressive 22-6 record is a testament to its consistent performance this season. The team will look to carry this momentum into this game as the favored team.

Illinois's 18-11 record does not look solid enough to match its opponent, making it the underdog in this clash. However, after winning its previous game, the team still stands a chance against the Wolverines.

The Wolverines have only lost one game at home this season and have won 13, while the Illinois have won four and lost five away games.

Michigan vs Illinois betting odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Michigan -3.0 (-110) U160.0 (-110) -155 Illinois +3.0 (-110) O160.0 (-110) +130

Michigan vs Illinois Head-to-head

Michigan has struggled in its last four meetings against Illinois, losing four straight games at home. It has only won three of its previous seven games against the Fighting Illini.

This gives the visitors a slight edge. However, the Wolverines will depend on their good run of form heading into this game.

Overall, Illinois leads the head-to-head series 95-84.

Where to watch Michigan vs Illinois?

Venue: Crisler Center

Date and Time: Sunday, March 2, 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Michigan vs Illinois Injuries

Michigan

Rubin Jones - Guard

Sam Walters - Forward

Illinois

Morez Johnson - Forward

Ty Rodgers - Guard

