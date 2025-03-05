  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • No. 17 Michigan vs No. 13 Maryland predictions, odds and picks | College basketball season 2024-25

No. 17 Michigan vs No. 13 Maryland predictions, odds and picks | College basketball season 2024-25

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Mar 05, 2025 16:28 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament-Maryland vs Michigan - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament-Maryland vs Michigan - Source: Imagn

The No. 17 Michigan Wolverines will host the No. 13 Maryland Terrapins in a highly anticipated clash on Wednesday.

Ad

The Wolverines have emerged as a top contender in the Big Ten this season. In their recent game, they lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini 93-73 on Sunday. On the other hand, the Terrapins returned to winning ways after the win against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Michigan vs Maryland prediction

Michigan has a 22-7 overall record this season following their consistent performances. However, their recent loss against the Fighting Illini could have affected their morale heading into this clash.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

They look more like the favorite to win this encounter but will need to put in effort to motivate themselves against Maryland. They have a solid home record this season with 13-2.

Maryland has a 22-7 overall record and will put up a fight against Michigan. Their recent win against the Nittany Lions is a morale booster heading into the clash.

The Terrapins' away record is not as strong as their home record, which comes as a little disadvantage. They have a 4-5 away record and a 16-2 home record in the conference this season.

Ad

Michigan vs Maryland betting odds

TeamSpreadTotalMoney Line
Michigan -2.0 (-110)U154.0 (-110)-135
Maryland+2.0 (-110)O154.0 (-110)+115
Ad

Michigan vs Maryland Head-to-head

Michigan has had a decent run against Maryland, winning its last seven home games.

This poor away run puts Maryland at a disadvantage in this game, but it will be looking to end its losing streak.

Where to watch Michigan vs Maryland?

Venue: Crisler Center

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 5, 2025, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Ad

Michigan vs Maryland Injuries

Michigan

  • Sam Walters - Forward

Maryland

  • Jahari Long - Guard
  • Chance Stephens - Guard
  • Braden Pierce - Center

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी