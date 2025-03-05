No. 17 Michigan vs No. 13 Maryland predictions, odds and picks | College basketball season 2024-25

The No. 17 Michigan Wolverines will host the No. 13 Maryland Terrapins in a highly anticipated clash on Wednesday.

The Wolverines have emerged as a top contender in the Big Ten this season. In their recent game, they lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini 93-73 on Sunday. On the other hand, the Terrapins returned to winning ways after the win against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Michigan vs Maryland prediction

Michigan has a 22-7 overall record this season following their consistent performances. However, their recent loss against the Fighting Illini could have affected their morale heading into this clash.

They look more like the favorite to win this encounter but will need to put in effort to motivate themselves against Maryland. They have a solid home record this season with 13-2.

Maryland has a 22-7 overall record and will put up a fight against Michigan. Their recent win against the Nittany Lions is a morale booster heading into the clash.

The Terrapins' away record is not as strong as their home record, which comes as a little disadvantage. They have a 4-5 away record and a 16-2 home record in the conference this season.

Michigan vs Maryland betting odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Michigan -2.0 (-110) U154.0 (-110) -135 Maryland +2.0 (-110) O154.0 (-110) +115

Michigan vs Maryland Head-to-head

Michigan has had a decent run against Maryland, winning its last seven home games.

This poor away run puts Maryland at a disadvantage in this game, but it will be looking to end its losing streak.

Where to watch Michigan vs Maryland?

Venue: Crisler Center

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 5, 2025, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan vs Maryland Injuries

Michigan

Sam Walters - Forward

Maryland

Jahari Long - Guard

Chance Stephens - Guard

Braden Pierce - Center

