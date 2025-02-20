No. 18 Alabama vs. No. 15 Tennessee (women's): Preview, prediction and odds (February 20, 2025)

Two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers, will face each other on Thursday. The visiting Crimson Tide (21-5, 8-4 SEC) have been solid in conference play, coming off a win over Texas A&M on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Lady Vols' conference play has been excellent as they continue to show why they're ranked in the AP Top 25. In their last two matchups, Tennessee (19-6, 6-6) beat the Auburn Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels.

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Preview, prediction and odds

The Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville will host the showdown between the Crimson Tide and Volunteers. Basketball fans can also catch the action by tuning in to SEC Network+ at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Game preview

The Crimson Tide averages 78.8 points on 47.2% shooting (39.1% from beyond the arc), beating opponents by a margin of 18.6 ppg.

Sarah Ashlee Barker could be trouble for the Lady Vols' defense. She averages 17 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists on shooting splits of 54.1% overall and 39.1% from downtown. Other players who could help the Crimson Tide in this matchup are Zaay Green (15.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 4.6 apg), Aaliyah Nye (14.2 ppg and 2.2 prg) and Essence Cody (11.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 1.8 bpg).

Tennessee averages 90.0 points on 44.9% shooting (33.8% from 3-point range) and outscores opponents by 20 ppg.

Alabama's top defensive task would be limiting the production of Talaysia Cooper. She leads the Lady Vols with 17.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.4 apg, and 3.2 spg on 45.1% shooting. Two other players who can help Tennessee are Jewel Spear and Ruby Whitehorn. Spear averages 13.3 ppg and 2.8 rpg, while Whitehorn averages 12.9 ppg and 4.2 rpg.

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Prediction

This matchup will be challenging for Alabama, given Tennessee's strengths as one of the best offensive teams in the country. The Crimson Tide will have their hands full against Cooper, imposing herself as an elite player when she's on the court. If they can't contain her, it will be a long night.

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Odds

Moneyline: Alabama (+245) vs. Tennessee (-320)

Spread: Alabama (+6.5) vs. Tennessee (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Alabama (o156.5 -106) vs. Tennessee (u156.5 -114)

