No. 22 Arizona vs No. 9 Iowa State: Predictions, Odds and Picks - March 1 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

Heading into the Arizona vs Iowa State Big 12 matchup on Saturday, the No. 22-ranked Wildcats are coming off an 83-66 win over the Utah Utes on Wednesday. On the other hand, the No. 9-ranked Cyclones have lost their last two games against then-No. 5-ranked Houston and Oklahoma State and are desperate to stop the bleeding.

Iowa State (21-7, 8-7) is the favorite against Arizona (19-9, 13-4) due to being one of the best-performing teams in the nation. However, Arizona has the personnel capable of spoiling anyone's day, including the Cyclones'.

Arizona vs Iowa State: Preview and Prediction

Arizona heads into the game with a dynamic offense, averaging 81.6 points on 47.1% shooting and 31.7% from beyond the arc. The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

At the heart of their offense is Caleb Love. He averages 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals on 38.3% shooting, including 31.3% from downtown. Jaden Bradley follows suit with 11.4 ppg and 3.8 apg, while Denver Jones contributes with 10.4 ppg and 4.5 rpg.

Iowa State's work will be easier said than done taking on Arizona. The Cyclones produce 80.1 points on 47.8% shooting and 34.8% from 3-point range, beating teams by a margin of 12.9 points.

Highlighting their potent offense are Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert. Jones leads the way with 16.9 ppg and 4.6 rpg while Gilbert comes next with 14.1 ppg and 4.5 apg. Joshua Jefferson puts up 12.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 3.1 apg, while Milan Momcilovic provides 10.6 ppg and 3.2 rpg.

The game is expected to go down to the wire as both teams have offenses that won't back down from a challenge. Arizona will look to get a top 10-ranked win on the road, while Iowa State defends homecourt and wants to reduce the slide they may have in next week's AP Top 25 Poll. However, one team will fall, which may be the Wildcats due to their inconsistencies as a 3-point shooting team.

Arizona vs Iowa State Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE ARIZONA +5.5 (-105) o151.5 (-110) +198 IOWA STATE -5.5 (-115) u151.5 (-110) -245

Arizona vs Iowa State Head-to-Head

The all-time series is in favor of Arizona, 5-3. However, Iowa State has the advantage with a 2-0 record as the hosts entering Saturday's matchup.

The Wildcats have won the last four meetings against the Cyclones, with Iowa State's last victory coming decades ago when they won 75-63 in December 1983. The most recent was an 86-75 win for the Wildcats on their home floor on Jan. 27. Love scored a game-high 22 points to lead Arizona to victory.

Where to watch Arizona vs Iowa State?

Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

Date and time: March 1, 2025 — 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

