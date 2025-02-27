Two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, the No. 22 Creighton Blue Jays and No. 5 UConn Huskies, will face each other on Thursday. The visiting Blue Jays (23-4, 15-1 Big East) have been elite in conference play, coming off wins over St. John's and DePaul last week.

Meanwhile, the Huskies' conference play has been perfect as they continue to show why they're highly ranked in the AP Top 25. In their last two matchups, UConn (26-3, 16-0) beat the Seton Hall Pirates and Butler Bulldogs.

Creighton vs. UConn: Preview, prediction and odds

The XL Center in Connecticut will host the Blue Jays vs. Huskies game. Basketball fans can also catch the action by tuning in to CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. ET.

Creighton vs. UConn: Game preview

The Blue Jays average 73.7 points on 45.7% shooting (37.2% from beyond the arc), beating opponents by 9.9 points per game.

UConn's top objective on defense is to limit the production of Lauren Jensen. She leads the way with 18.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 3.9 apg on shooting splits of 46.2% overall and 40% from downtown. Other players who could help the Blue Jays in this matchup are Morgan Maly (17.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 1.9 apg), Molly Mogensen (9.7 ppg and 4.7 rpg) and Kiani Lockett (6.1 ppg and 3.3 rpg).

UConn averages 81.4 ppg on 51% shooting (38.4% from 3-point range) and outscores opponents by 29.4 ppg.

Paige Bueckers is the main player the Blue Jays need to worry about on defense. She averages 18.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds on shooting splits of 53.3% overall and 41% from downtown. Other players who could help the Huskies in this matchup are Sarah Strong (15.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 3.4 apg), Azzi Fudd (13 ppg and 2.0 rpg) and Ashlynn Shade (8.5 ppg and 2.8 rpg).

Creighton vs. UConn: Prediction

Although Creighton has one of the best records in the country and the quality to keep up with UConn, this matchup will be challenging. The visitors must make timely shots down the stretch while limiting the Huskies' potent offense. If one of the two can't be done, the Huskies will coast to victory.

Creighton vs. UConn: Odds

Moneyline: TBD

Spread: Creighton (+24.5) vs. UConn (-24.5)

Total (O/U): Creighton (o141.5 -110) vs. UConn (u141.5 -110)

