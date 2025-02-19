No. 22 Michigan State vs No. 4 USC (women's): Preview, prediction and odds (February 19, 2025)

Two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans and the No. 4 USC Trojans, will face each other on Wednesday. The visiting Spartans (19-6, 9-5 Big Ten) have been solid in conference play, coming off a win over the Wisconsin Badgers and a loss to the No. 3 UCLA Bruins last week.

Meanwhile, the Trojans' conference play has been excellent as they continue to show why they're highly ranked in the AP Top 25. USC (23-2, 13-1) beat the Bruins and Washington Huskies in their last two matchups.

Michigan State vs USC: Preview, prediction and odds

The Galen Center in Los Angeles will host the showdown between the Spartans and Trojans. Basketball fans can also catch the action by tuning in to Peacock at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Michigan State vs USC: Game preview

The Spartans average 81 points per game on 45.3% shooting (34.4% from beyond the arc), beating opponents by a margin of 19 ppg.

Julia Ayrault could be a nuisance to the Trojans' defense. She averages 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on shooting splits of 44.2% overall and 35.3% from downtown.

Other players who could help the Spartans in this matchup are Grace VanSlooten (14.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 1.8 apg), Theryn Hallock (13.8 ppg and 3.0 apg) and Jocelyn Tate (7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2.2 spg).

USC averages 82.1 points per game on 44.7% shooting (33.2% from 3-point range) and outscores opponents by 25.1 ppg.

Michigan State's top defensive task would be keeping JuJu Watkins in check. She leads the Trojans with 24.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.1 spg and 1.6 bpg on 42.9% shooting.

Two other players who can help USC are Kiki Iriafen and Kennedy Smith. Iriafen is the team's best rebounder, averaging 17.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg and 1.8 apg. Meanwhile, Smith averages 10.1 ppg and 4.3 rpg.

Michigan State vs USC: Prediction

This matchup will be challenging for Michigan State, given USC's strengths as one of the best teams in the country. The Spartans will have their hands full against Watkins, imposing himself as a constant threat everywhere on the court. If they can't slow her down, the odds will go in favor of the Trojans.

Michigan State vs USC: Odds

Moneyline: Michigan State (+880) vs. USC (-1800)

Spread: Michigan State (+13.5) vs. USC (-13.5)

Total (O/U): Michigan State (o146.5 -110) vs. USC (u146.5 -110)

