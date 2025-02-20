No. 25 Illinois vs No. 3 UCLA (women's): Preview, prediction and odds (February 20, 2025)

The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini and the No. 3 UCLA Bruins will face each other on Thursday. The Fighting Illini (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten) have been solid in conference play, rolling with eight straight wins. They are coming off victories over Penn State and Nebraska.

Meanwhile, the Bruins' conference play has been astounding. In their last matchup, they (24-1, 12-1) beat the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans on Feb. 16.

Illinois vs. UCLA: Preview, prediction and odds

The Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles will host the showdown between the Fighting Illini and Bruins. Fans can also catch the action by tuning in to BTN Network at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Illinois vs. UCLA: Game preview

The Fighting Illini averages 72.2 points on 43.8% shooting (34.0% from beyond the arc), beating opponents by a margin of 12.4 ppg.

Kendall Bostic could bring problems for the Bruins defense. She averages 15.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists on shooting splits of 53.2% overall and 28.6% from downtown. Other players who could help the Fighting Illini in this matchup are Genesis Bryant (14.8 ppg, 3.7 apg and 3.6 rpg), Adalia McKenzie (13.4 ppg and 4.7 rpg) and Jasmine Brown-Hagger (8.7 ppg, 2.0 apg and 1.9 rpg).

UCLA averages 79.6 points on 48.5% shooting (32.9% from 3-point range) and outscores opponents by 23.7 ppg.

Illinois' top defensive duty would be slowing down Lauren Betts. She leads the Bruins with 19.5 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.9 apg and 2.8 spg on 62.0% shooting. Two other players who can help UCLA are Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez. Rice averages 12.9 ppg and 4.6 apg, while Jaquez contributes with 9.9 ppg and 5.0 rpg.

Illinois vs. UCLA: Prediction

This matchup will be tough for Illinois, given UCLA's strengths as one of the best teams in the country. The Fighting Illini need to match up well against Betts, who will be a force inside the paint with her elite scoring and rebounding abilities. If they are unable to slow her down, the Bruins will continue their winning rhythm.

Illinois vs. UCLA: Odds

Moneyline: Illinois (+1300) vs. UCLA (-4500)

Spread: Illinois (+16.5) vs. UCLA (-16.5)

Total (O/U): Illinois (o133.5 -110) vs. UCLA (u133.5 -110)

