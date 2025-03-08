No. 25 Mississippi State vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds & Picks for March 8 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The Arkansas Razorbacks will host the No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs in a mid-table clash on Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks have had a disappointing season but returned to winning ways against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday, winning by a score of 90-77.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have also not been at their best this season and lost their previous game 87-82 to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday. Let's take a look at the odds and make some picks for the game:

Mississippi State vs Arkansas prediction

Mississippi State (20-10, 8-9 SEC) sits in ninth place in the Southeastern Conference standings. The Bulldogs have struggled in their away trips this season, with a 6-4 away record.

Meanwhile, Arkansas (18-12, 7-10) is down in 12th position in the SEC standings, three places below its opponent. The team has a 13-4 home record, which gives it little chance in the game.

However, the game between Mississippi State and Arkansas could go in favor of the visitors based on their recent head-to-head record in their last 10 meetings.

Mississippi State vs Arkansas betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Mississippi State +1.5 (-110) O148.5 (-110) +100 Arkansas -1.5 (-110) U148.5 (-110) -120

Mississippi State vs Arkansas Head-to-head

Mississippi State has struggled against the visitors on its home turf. The Razorbacks have won just two of their last six home games against the Bulldogs. They also lost their recent encounter at home to the visitors. Arkansas also has just two wins in its previous 10 meetings with the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs, on the other hand, boast a good record against Arkansas. They have won eight of their last 10 games against the Razorbacks. They have also dominated this encounter on the road, winning four of their last six away trips to Arkansas. They also defeated the home team in their previous matchup last year in February.

The Razorbacks hold a narrow 35-34 advantage over the Bulldogs in their all-time meetings, having faced each other 69 times.

Where to watch Mississippi State vs Arkansas?

Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Date and Time: Saturday, March 8, 2025, Noon ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Mississippi State vs Arkansas injury

Mississippi State

Kanye Clary - Guard

Arkansas

Boogie Fland - Guard

Adou Thiero - Forward

