No. 4 Houston vs No. 10 Texas Tech: Preview, prediction and odds (February 24, 2025)

Two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, the No. 4 Houston Cougars and the No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders, will face each other in a Big 12 showdown on Monday.

The visiting Cougars (23-4, 15-1 Big Ten) are on a six-game winning streak, coming off of victories against the Arizona State Sun Devils and Iowa State Cyclones last week.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders' conference play has been solid as they continue to show why they're in the AP Top 25. Texas Tech (21-6, 12-4) lost to the TCU Horned Frogs but bounced back by beating the West Virginia Mountaineers in its last two matchups.

Houston vs. Texas Tech: Preview, prediction and odds

The United Supermarkets Arena in Texas will host the showdown between the Cougars and Red Raiders. Basketball fans can also catch the action by tuning in to ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

Houston vs Texas Tech: Game preview

The Cougars average 75.1 points per game on 46.2% shooting (40% from beyond the arc), beating opponents by a solid margin of 17.4 ppg.

LJ Cryer would be trouble for the Red Raiders' defense. He averages 15.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game and is shooting 41.9% from downtown.

Other players who could help the Cougars in this matchup are Emanuel Sharp (12.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.4 spg, 1.1 apg), J'Wan Roberts (11.3 ppg and 6.3 rpg) and Milos Uzan (10.7 ppg, 4.7 apg, 3.2 rpg).

Texas Tech is producing 81.4 ppg on 48.2% shooting (38.4% from 3-point range) as it beats opponents by 14.9 ppg.

Houston's top defensive task would be keeping JT Toppin in check. He leads the Red Raiders with 17.3 ppg and 9.1 rpg on 57.1% shooting.

Two other players who can help Texas Tech are Chance McMillan and Darrion Williams. McMillian averages 15.1 ppg and 4.3 rpg. Meanwhile, Williams averages 14.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 3.9 apg.

Houston vs. Texas Tech: Prediction

This matchup will be challenging for Texas Tech, despite having home-court advantage. The Red Raiders will have their hands full against the Cougars' defense, only giving up 57.7 ppg. If they can't break past one of the best defenses in the country, count the win in favor of the visitors.

Houston vs Texas Tech: Odds

Moneyline: Houston (-126) vs. Texas Tech (+105)

Spread: Houston (-2.5) vs. Texas Tech (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Houston (o131.5 -110) vs. Texas Tech (u131.5 -110)

